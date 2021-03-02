Perfect Game Takes its Famed National Showcase to Tropicana Field, home of the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game President Jerry Ford today announced that the organization's famed National Showcase will take place in St. Petersburg, FL, between July 14-18, at Tropicana Field, home of the 2020 American League champion, Tampa Bay Rays.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Perfect Game National Showcase, as it makes a return visit to its familiar home at Tropicana Field. "The Trop" has hosted previous National Showcases in 2001, 2002, 2004, 2010 and 2018.

Over the past 20 years, the PG National has established itself as North America's premier showcase by providing a best-in-class platform for elite baseball players heading into their final year of high school baseball. The National Showcase provides a unique opportunity for these players to compete with and against the best players on the continent.

Since its inception, 435 current and former Major League Baseball players have participated at the PG National, and over 2,500 Showcase participants have been selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. In 2020, 65 PG National alums were selected in the five-round MLB Draft, including 17 in the first round. The National Showcase alumni list includes Major Leaguers and MVPs, Cody Bellinger, Kris Bryant, Freddie Freeman, Andrew McCutchen, Buster Posey, Joey Votto, and Christian Yelich, as well as Rookie of the Year winners Pete Alonso, Carlos Correa, Jose Fernandez, Jeremy Hellickson, Wil Myers, Corey Seager, and Devin Williams.

"Perfect Game is thrilled to once again be at Tropicana Field for the 2021 Perfect Game National Showcase," said Perfect Game Founder and President, Jerry Ford. "Players like Prince Fielder, Joey Votto, BJ and Justin Upton, Andrew McCutchen, Buster Posey, Javier Baez, Francisco Lindor and many other MLB All Stars showcased at The Trop at their respective PG Nationals, and we are excited to find the next MLB stars at this year's event. The move back to the domed Tropicana Field also allows Perfect Game to better accommodate the needs of the hundreds of top prospects and their families who will be attending, along with the scouts and college recruiters that attend PG National each year. It's great when you're in a Major League stadium and don't have to deal with any weather issues. The talent level is always the very best of the best. In most years every high school player drafted in the first round has attended the National Showcase. There are many others that attend college first and then are drafted in the first round."

During the National Showcase, PERFECTGAME.TV will provide extensive coverage of the games, including live streaming and video-on-demand, hosted by Emmy Award winner Daron Sutton. Throughout the Showcase, Sutton will be joined by a number of guests to help provide viewers at home a behind-the-scenes look at all the action.

For more information, please visit PerfectGame.org.

