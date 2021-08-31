Perfect Game Teams with The Tatnuck Group to Create "PG People" to Provide Athletes and their Families with Innovative and Exclusive Personal Development and Career Advancement Tools

First, through Social Scout, The Tatnuck Group's proprietary social media analysis tool, Perfect Game's top tier elite baseball and softball athletes, and their families, will have access to invaluable insights to help the athletes raise their social media following, visibility and digital footprint. This aspect of the PG People initiative will help young athletes and their families navigate their way through the emerging Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) era of collegiate athletics, as well as help safeguard them from making mistakes on social media that may cost them a scholarship or impact their draft prospects.

Second, PG Fit Finder, a first-of-its-kind survey designed by The Tatnuck Group's staff of professional development experts, will help an athlete identify those teams and schools that align with the player's preferences for leadership, coaching, and team environment. This valuable tool will align a player's personal strengths and desires with the team culture and learning environment they will thrive in. Also, through Fit-Finder, the Perfect Game athlete will have a unique opportunity to proactively demonstrate their character and leadership to coaches and scouts in a manner that was previously unavailable in the amateur sports space.

In early 2022, The Tatnuck Group will unveil a third prong to PG People, when it launches Champion Conduct, a 35-part series of personal development videos curated by iconic professional athletes. This unique, video-based, personal development module is being created and developed to improve performance, foster positive behavior, and emphasize the importance of philanthropic and charitable community engagement among athletes. Champion Conduct videos will feature professional athletes sharing their personal stories and advice on how to succeed on and off the field. More information regarding Champion Conduct will be released closer to its launch date.

"Perfect Game is committed to delivering best-in-class services to all of its participating athletes, regardless of age and ability. This innovative and first-of-its-kind initiative, PG People, will provide elite Perfect Game athletes and their families with invaluable tools to help them successfully navigate their way as they approach the collegiate and professional levels of the sport," said Perfect Game Founder and President, Jerry Ford. "We look forward to working closely with The Tatnuck Group team of leadership and personal development experts to provide Perfect Game athletes with the tools they will need to maximize their potential in the sport and in life."

"We are extremely proud and excited to partner with Perfect Game, a best-in-class organization that has given so many student-athletes a platform to improve their careers and lives," stated The Tatnuck Group CEO, AJ Scola. "Through our partnership, we hope that more doors are opened for deserving student-athletes, and that those athletes find better success through their career trajectory. The PG People initiative is committed to helping athletes develop the skills necessary to be positive contributors to their teams, schools, and society."

Media Contact: Daron Sutton, [email protected] ; 602-769-5712

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,500 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

About The Tatnuck Group

The Tatnuck Group is a one-of-a-kind sports consulting firm made up of former front office executives, athletes, psychologists, and military special operations veterans. Tatnuck specializes in leadership development and assessment/selection consulting for some of the world's pre-eminent organizations across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, NCAA, and La Liga Soccer. In addition to organizational development and assessment, Tatnuck's consultants serve as executive and mental skills coaches for some of the top athletes, coaches, and executives in professional and collegiate sports.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA

Related Links

http://www.perfectgame.org

