PERFECT GAME TO PARTNER WITH DYNAMIC BASEBALL TO BRING HIGH-QUALITY BASEBALL EVENTS TO COLLEGE CAMPUSES

SANFORD, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a partnership with Dynamic Baseball, a leading baseball event company that organizes tournaments that showcases players' and teams' athletic talent. Together, the organizations are launching the PG/Dynamic College Series, a groundbreaking event series that will host amateur baseball showcases at prominent college campuses throughout the United States, providing youth athletes the opportunity to perform in front of college scouts and fans in prestigious, collegiate-level settings.

Perfect Game has partnered with Dynamic Baseball

The PG/Dynamic College Series is set to launch in 2025 with a lineup of projection of 12-16 events, including 11 that are already scheduled. These events will be held at D1 college campuses and nearby venues, allowing youth athletes to compete in competitive, college-level environments that foster both athletic growth and visibility.

"This partnership with Dynamic Baseball will equally benefit both parties not only today, but into the future," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "By coming together, Perfect Game and Dynamic Baseball will elevate the industry standard and meet the growing demand for campus-centered events. Our goal is to create opportunities in various regions across the country, making these unique events accessible to more players, teams and communities than ever before."

"Dynamic Baseball has been running high-caliber baseball events at college campuses for 18 years now and we are optimistic that this series will be well-received across the nation," said Jeff Petty, CEO of Dynamic Baseball. "I am excited to break into new regions through this partnership with Perfect Game, which is a company I have great respect for, as we look forward to the growth and impact this series will bring to amateur baseball."

Both organizations have high expectations for the success and popularity of the PG/Dynamic College Series, with plans for expansion beyond 2025.

For more information on the PG/Dynamic College Series and the schedule of events, please visit PerfectGame.org.

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,034 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 14,466 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA