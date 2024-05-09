Perfect Pair Joins Accushield's #ProjectLoveMeter Volunteer Network

ATLANTA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accushield, a leading visitor management system provider that elevates safety, security, and well-being for senior living, skilled nursing, and acute care providers, welcomes Perfect Pair, a renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering social engagement and connectedness for skilled nursing and senior living residents, to the Accushield Volunteer Network, uniting in shared purpose to reduce loneliness and isolation risks in the industry.

Since 2013, Accushield has been at the forefront of safety and security in the Long-Term Post-Acute Care industry. Serving over 7,000 communities in the United States and Canada, Accushield's visitor management solution allows operators to capture valuable data that changes how the industry recognizes and responds to resident needs. One of those needs, social connectedness, has grown uncontrollably since the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's why Accushield's Love Meter Report underwent a massive update in 2024, increasing insight into resident loneliness and isolation risks for operators and clinicians. The report's ability to track and trend social visits saves valuable time between identifying risks and implementing interventions designed to respond to them, including increasing social visits.

But that's not where Accushield's mission to help manage loneliness ends; also launched in 2024, #ProjectLoveMeter, a social movement and call to action to reduce senior loneliness, helps operators solve two common industry issues: access to volunteers and facilitating meaningful resident social connectedness.

Perfect Pair, which focuses on creating one-on-one connections between university students and seniors, joins the #ProjectLoveMeter Volunteer Network to increase volunteer resources across 15 states. Their resident-to-volunteer pairing process perfectly aligns with Accushield's volunteer coordination feature, matching residents and volunteers based on availability, hobbies and interests, and other resident preferences for 30-minute social visits.

"Perfect Pair is thrilled to join the #ProjectLoveMeter Volunteer Network to expand our collective mission to combat social isolation in older adults," said Lizzy Rueppel, Interim Executive Director at Perfect Pair. "We are excited for the opportunity this partnership provides us with to match more one-on-one pairs and create more intergenerational connections across the country."

When you couple Accushield's Love Meter Report, Volunteer Coordination functionality, and the #ProjectLoveMeter Volunteer Network, you have an all-in-one, resident-centered behavioral health and wellness solution that supports staff and saves valuable resources.

"Accushield is delighted to welcome Perfect Pair into the #ProjectLoveMeter Volunteer Network," said TK King, Vice President of Healthcare Strategy at Accushield. "Their dedication to seniors and their passion for making a difference aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the lives of seniors and support the industry operators and clinicians. Together, we look forward to reducing loneliness and isolation risks by creating meaningful connections with seniors, one visit at a time."

Accushield invites individuals and organizations alike to join the #ProjectLoveMeter Volunteer Network to help reduce senior loneliness and isolation risks. Through meaningful 30-minute visits, volunteers have the power to create joy and lasting connections for residents in need.

For more information about how Accushield's Love Meter Report and Volunteer Coordination functionality can help your community, visit accushield.com or email [email protected].

For more information about joining the #ProjectLoveMeter Volunteer Network as an individual or organization, visit projectlovemeter.com/volunteer.

About Perfect Pair:

Perfect Pair is a nonprofit organization committed to fostering community engagement and social welfare. Through various initiatives and volunteer programs, Perfect Pair aims to create meaningful connections and spread positivity within communities across the globe. For more information, visit https://www.perfectpair.org/.

About Accushield:

Accushield is a leading provider of visitor management systems for senior living communities. Their innovative technology streamlines visitor registration processes and enhances security within senior living facilities. Accushield is dedicated to improving the lives of seniors and creating vibrant, connected communities. For more information, visit https://accushield.com/.

