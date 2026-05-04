Perfect Point EDM Announces Winners of E-Drill Fastener Removal Competition at MRO Americas 2026

Competitors Included Leading Airlines and Top Aviation Schools Across the World

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Point EDM, a leader in precision fastener removal solutions for the aerospace industry, today announced the winners of the E-Drill Fastener Removal competition at MRO Americas 2026 to include United States Army, 128th Aviation Brigade, Team Chinook in the Top Professional category (Time: 1:28) and Tulsa Tech, Adult Students in the Top School category (Time: 1:31). The competition was held April 21–23, 2026 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, and Perfect Point EDM served as the official sponsor and judge for the E-Drill Fastener Removal Event during the Aerospace Maintenance Council (AMC) Competition.

"Perfect Point has always believed that better tools make better technicians, and the E-Drill is proof of that. The response we saw from competitors this year, from major carriers to top aviation schools reinforced what we already believe, that fastener removal is ready for a new standard, stated Jim Becker, CEO of Perfect Point EDM.

The 2026 AMC Competition brought together approximately 90 teams and more than 500 competitors from airlines, Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO), schools, military teams, and aerospace organizations from around the world which makes it one of the largest hands-on maintenance skills competitions in the industry.

Competitors in the E-Drill Fastener Removal event were challenged to remove five titanium Hi-Lok fasteners from aircraft structure using the E-Drill process: locating and aligning on the fastener, cutting with the E-Drill hand tool, and punching and removing the fastener. The event highlighted the advantages of E-Drill technology in fastener removal applications where traditional drilling can generate metal shavings, consume drill bits, increase cleanup time, and introduce risk of structural damage.

Post-event interviews were collected from AMC competitors affiliated with major airlines, MROs, and academic institutions. Participants consistently described the E-Drill as easy, intuitive, fast, and cleaner than traditional drilling. Key themes included reduced shavings, less cleanup, lower risk of structural damage, and a more controlled process for removing Hi-Loks and other fasteners.

"With the E-Drill, you really don't have to have a whole lot of skill. It does all the work for you, and the best part, you don't damage the structure. It even cleans up after itself."

— David Swisher, Southwest Airlines - Team Herb

"I've drilled out Hi-Loks in the past and rivets and other sorts of fasteners, and this tool will be amazing. This is so easy. Unbelievable."

— Michael Davies, Virgin Australia – ALAEA

Perfect Point EDM's participation in the Aerospace Maintenance Council Competition reflects the company's ongoing commitment to supporting aircraft maintenance technicians, students, and the broader MRO community. The E-Drill Fastener Removal event at the AMC Competition provides a hands-on demonstration environment where aviation professionals can experience firsthand how E-Drill technology transforms fastener removal — reducing risk, cleanup, and time on the job.

Competitors at the 2026 Aerospace Maintenance Council Competition represented some of the industry's most recognized organizations, including Southwest Airlines, Air Canada, Qantas, Alaska Airlines, Virgin Australia, Textron Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Embraer, and Republic Airways, along with students from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Tulsa Tech, and other aviation programs.

About Perfect Point EDM

Founded in 2005, Perfect Point EDM is the leader in advanced fastener removal technology, delivering precision-engineered solutions that transform aerospace maintenance operations. The company's flagship E-Drill system is trusted by leading aerospace, defense, and MRO organizations worldwide to accelerate maintenance timelines, reduce aircraft downtime, and improve safety for maintenance professionals. By eliminating the inefficiencies and risks associated with conventional fastener removal methods, Perfect Point EDM is setting a new standard for how the industry approaches structural maintenance. For more information, visit www.ppedm.com

Media Contact: Christina Babbitt at Perfect Point EDM contact [email protected]

SOURCE Perfect Point EDM