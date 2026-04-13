Perfect Point EDM to Showcase Advanced Fastener Removal Technology at MRO Americas 2026 and Support Aerospace Maintenance Competition

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Point EDM, a leader in precision fastener removal solutions for the aerospace industry, today announced its participation in MRO Americas 2026, taking place April 21–23 at the Orange County Convention Center. Attendees can visit Perfect Point EDM at Booth #2809, where the company will conduct continuous live demonstrations of its industry-leading E-Drill system.

In conjunction with MRO Americas, Perfect Point EDM will also play an active role in the Aerospace Maintenance Council Competition, held April 21–22 within the MRO exhibition hall at Booth #4766. "Our involvement in the Aerospace Maintenance Council Competition goes beyond showcasing our technology," said Jim Becker, CEO of Perfect Point. "It's about supporting the people who make aviation possible—the engineers and Maintenance Technicians that are doing hard labor contributing to the future of the industry."

The Competition is a hands-on event that brings together 90 teams and over 450 competitors from across the aerospace industry, including commercial airline technicians, military maintainers, MRO professionals, OEM teams, and aviation students. Participants compete in real-world maintenance challenges designed to test technical skill, accuracy, safety, and efficiency.

Perfect Point EDM proudly sponsors and hosts the E-Drill Fastener Removal Event (Event #24), where competitors remove titanium fasteners in a timed and judged environment using E-Drill technology. The event will be overseen by Perfect Point judges Jim Becker and Nils Besvold.

MRO Americas is one of the largest global gatherings of the aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) community, bringing together airlines, OEMs, suppliers, MRO providers, and technicians. During the event, Perfect Point EDM will showcase the real-world capabilities of its E-Drill technology, performing an estimated 100–150 live demonstrations over the course of the show. These demos will feature the removal of titanium fasteners from representative aircraft structures, highlighting the system's precision, efficiency, and reliability.

In addition to E-Drill, Perfect Point will also display its S-Blaster and Vac-Exact systems, offering attendees a comprehensive look at its portfolio of advanced maintenance solutions.

To see how Perfect Point supports and participates in the AMC, view this video:

https://vimeo.com/1180603249

Through its participation, Perfect Point EDM aims to support the next generation of aerospace professionals by helping bridge the gap between training and real-world application. The company views The Competition as a valuable opportunity to foster collaboration, encourage professional development, and highlight the critical role of maintenance technicians in ensuring aviation safety and reliability.

About Perfect Point EDM

Founded in 2005, Perfect Point EDM is the leader in advanced fastener removal technology, delivering precision-engineered solutions that transform aerospace maintenance operations. The company's flagship E-Drill system is trusted by leading aerospace, defense, and MRO organizations worldwide to accelerate maintenance timelines, reduce aircraft downtime, and improve safety for maintenance professionals. By eliminating the inefficiencies and risks associated with conventional fastener removal methods, Perfect Point EDM is setting a new standard for how the industry approaches structural maintenance. For more information, visit www.ppedm.com

SOURCE Perfect Point EDM