Perfect Weather for Your Perfect Day - MyRadar Launches Meteorological Wedding Planning Services

With specialized meteorological services, available in three distinct packages, brides and wedding vendors can elevate their wedding planning.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyRadar, the app more than 15 million active users rely on for their weather updates, is now offering specialized services to brides and wedding planners to help create their perfect day, rain or shine. With a starter plan and three distinct tiers, planning a wedding's weather details becomes an insightful and interactive experience, with personalized assistance from a dedicated, seasoned meteorologist.

"Many of us have worried about the weather on a wedding day, whether it's our own, or especially if you work in the industry," says MyRadar's Director of Video & Social Media Content Mike Linden. "With tailored meteorological services, brides and grooms, their guests, and vendors can all be better prepared for the weather on whatever day they choose. While we can't guarantee a sunny day, we can make sure you're covered with the weather guidance and forecasts you'll need."

Available in three distinct tiers — Silver, Gold, and Platinum — each package includes:

Concierge services with a dedicated wedding team including a personalized introduction video from your dedicated meteorologist;

A one-on-one meeting with your meteorologist ahead of your wedding day;

Historical weather breakdown and analysis reporting for multiple dates;

Custom forecast videos in the days ahead of your wedding;

A final, hyperlocal forecast video on your wedding day;

On-call options as needed for real-time updates during the wedding.

A starter package is also available which includes a historical weather breakdown and analysis report of your selected date, crafted by the MyRadar weather team. Priced at just $99, it's perfect for an engagement or bridal shower gift.

With a la carte options available, including honeymoon forecasts and even an on-site meteorologist, MyRadar can tailor services for every weather-related aspect of your wedding.

"Every bride deserves the perfect wedding day, which includes perfect weather," says Linden. "Rain or shine, MyRadar can help reduce stress and worry about one of the more unpredictable parts of your event. From date and venue selection, to if you should rent a tent or encourage your guests to dress warm, MyRadar's dedicated team of meteorologists can provide their expertise, advice, and peace of mind."

ABOUT MYRADAR:

With more than 50 million app downloads across iOS, Android™, and Windows, MyRadar makes weather and environmental data accessible to navigate a changing climate. Keeping the world informed on severe weather, tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires, blizzards, road weather, and more, MyRadar allows for better decision-making for both individuals and organizations. The recent launch of "Powered by MyRadar" makes the same data, alerts, and visualizations that millions have come to depend on available for integration via APIs and developer tools. For more information visit www.myradar.com/weddings

