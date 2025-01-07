PERFECTGAME.TV ACHIEVES RECORD GROWTH IN 2024, SETTING NEW STANDARDS IN YOUTH BASEBALL BROADCASTS

SANFORD, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced that PerfectGame.TV (PGTV), the premier platform for youth baseball and softball content, closed 2024 with groundbreaking achievements in viewership and live event coverage. Demonstrating its growing influence in the sports broadcasting landscape, PGTV experienced a surge in engagement across all platforms, setting multiple records for the organization.

Key Highlights from 2024:

Video Plays: Nearly 37 million video plays were registered across PerfectGame.TV's platforms, underscoring its status as a go-to source for baseball enthusiasts.

Nearly 37 million video plays were registered across PerfectGame.TV's platforms, underscoring its status as a go-to source for baseball enthusiasts. Unique Users: A staggering 13 million unique users engaged with PGTV content via its website, app, and .org platforms—a remarkable 76% increase from 2023, adding 5 million new viewers.

A staggering 13 million unique users engaged with PGTV content via its website, app, and .org platforms—a remarkable 76% increase from 2023, adding 5 million new viewers. Live Events Growth:

The live broadcast calendar expanded significantly, growing from 29 events in 2023 to 38 events in 2024 (up from just 17 in 2022). Overall, PGTV broadcast 97 total live games.



Live event viewership soared to 4,459,532 viewers – a year-over-year increase of nearly 156%.

Exceptional Event Performances:

WWBA World Championships ( October 17-21 ): Garnered 730,000 live viewers, a phenomenal 534% increase from 2023.

Garnered 730,000 live viewers, a phenomenal 534% increase from 2023. 9/10/11/12u All-State Championship Games ( November 3 & 10): Attracted 440,000 live viewers, reflecting a 316% year-over-year growth.

Attracted 440,000 live viewers, reflecting a 316% year-over-year growth. 11u World Series Championship Game: Nearly 60,000 live viewers tuned in on June 18 , marking a 385% increase compared to last year.

Live viewership across all events skyrocketed from 559,000 in 2022 to 4.46 million in 2024, representing an increase of nearly 700% over two years. These metrics highlight PGTV's ability to captivate audiences and deliver unparalleled value to its viewers and stakeholders.

"2024 has been a transformative year for PGTV," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "Our ability to produce and broadcast high-quality youth baseball content has not only attracted millions of new viewers but also strengthened our connection with the global baseball community. In addition to reaffirming Perfect Game's mission to showcase the best talent in youth baseball, these number indicate the passion people have for youth sports around the world."

Looking ahead, PGTV aims to build on its 2024 success by further enhancing its programming, expanding event coverage, and continuing to engage the ever-growing youth baseball fan base worldwide.

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,210 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,134 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA