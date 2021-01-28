Perfecto by Perforce Wins Leading Vendor Award Second Year in a Row

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfecto by Perforce, a leader in continuous testing solutions for web and mobile app testing, was named the Leading Vendor by the 2020 North American Software Testing & QE Awards. This is the second year in a row that Perfecto won the Leading Vendor award.

The Leading Vendor award is the latest in a string of awards and industry recognition for Perfecto. Perfecto was also recognized as a Leading Vendor finalist for the European Testing Awards, as a Leader on G2 based on customer reviews and market presence, and as a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites" Q2 2020 report.

"This award reaffirms the immense value Perfecto provides for customers and our commitment to their success," says Eran Kinsbruner, Perfecto's Chief Evangelist. "Organizations had to go entirely digital and provide exceptional user experiences across both web and mobile apps in 2020. Perfecto's enterprise-grade cloud platform was there to support them as they matured and excelled their testing."

The North American Software Testing Awards honors organizations who have accomplished significant achievements in the software testing and quality assurance market.

The Leading Vendor award is given to the vendor who receives top marks for their product and customer service. It's an award that recognizes not only top-tier technology, but also testing expertise and unmatched customer support. Vendors must prove their value and ROI with real customer results.

Judges examined each vendor's commitment to customer satisfaction, as well as evidence of value, reliability, and flexibility. Judges also considered each vendor's contributions to the software testing industry.

Perfecto customers were also recognized by the North American Software Testing Awards. The IBM Bell Canada Testing Centre of Excellence Program won the Best Use of Technology in a Project award. Rogers Communication, a Canadian telecommunications company, won the Best Mobile Testing Project award. And Lloyds Banking Group won Best Mobile Testing Project in this year's European Software Testing Awards.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more. With over 15,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development. For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

About Perfecto

Perfecto by Perforce enables exceptional digital experiences and helps you strengthen every interaction with a quality-first approach for web and mobile apps through a cloud-based test platform. comprised of real devices and real end-user conditions, giving you the truest test environment available. Our customers, including 50 percent of the Fortune 500 companies across banking, insurance, retail, telecommunications, and media rely on Perfecto to deliver optimal mobile app functionality and end-user experiences, ensuring their brand's reputation, establishing loyal customers, and continually attracting new users. For more information about Perfecto, visit perfecto.io.

