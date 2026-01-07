PerfectQuote and Texicare Partner to Streamline Benefits Quoting for Texas Brokers

PerfectQuote's Digital Benefits Quoting Platform reduces quoting turnaround times by up to 95%

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectQuote, Inc., the leading group health digital quoting and distribution platform, today announced a new partnership with Texicare , the health affiliate of Texas Mutual, to provide PerfectQuote customers with direct access to Texicare's comprehensive portfolio of group medical products through the platform's Request-for-Proposal (RFP) toolset.

The partnership allows Texicare to engage with insurance agencies, general agencies, and professional employer organizations—reaching more than 11,000 Texas-based employers through the PerfectQuote platform. Brokers using PerfectQuote benefit from streamlined quoting and proposal workflows that make it easy to request additional lines of coverage and bring more groups to market. By automating manual, error-prone tasks, the platform reduces turnaround times by up to 95%.

"Our brokers are essential partners in bringing affordable, accessible health care to Texas small businesses," said Meredith Duncan, CEO of Texicare. "PerfectQuote's platform gives them the tools to efficiently connect their clients with our portfolio of health care plans. When we make it easier for brokers to serve their clients, the faster we can empower Texas small business owners to transform their health care offerings for employees and their families."

The PerfectQuote platform simplifies the entire quoting process, from intake through presentation, allowing brokers to focus on strategy and client relationships. The platform's advanced analytics on quote volume, close ratios and regional trends empower sales and underwriting teams to prioritize opportunities, refine pricing strategies and strengthen broker relationships at scale. Brokers partnering with Texicare gain access to standardized case information, enabling them to seamlessly receive, review and negotiate quotes, then respond directly via email—eliminating manual data entry and the need for additional systems.

"Aside from both organizations having roots in Austin, we feel that Texicare is an ideal partner for PerfectQuote," said Justin Sylvester, chief executive officer of PerfectQuote. "They bring deep expertise in group insurance and a strong commitment to technology-enabled service. Together, we're expanding the reach and efficiency of digital distribution in the benefits marketplace while helping brokers and carriers deliver more value with less friction."

Since launching in 2018, PerfectQuote has continually expanded its RFP toolset to enhance digital distribution, market visibility and revenue growth for carrier partners like Texicare.

Texicare joins a growing network of national and regional carriers leveraging PerfectQuote's cloud-based digital infrastructure to improve broker collaboration, accelerate proposal delivery and expand access to quality coverage options across the country.

About PerfectQuote®

PerfectQuote is an Austin, Texas-based company founded in 2017 by brokers, focusing on delivering operational excellence and client satisfaction through technology in the commercial group health insurance industry for brokers and general agencies as well as medical and ancillary insurance carriers. The company delivers a de facto marketplace to brokers and insurance carriers through a category-leading cloud-based group benefits quoting software platform (PerfectQuote) that streamlines commercial health insurance selling to large, medium, and small group employers and carriers. The application is used by several of the top 10, 100 and 500 largest US-based agencies that service over 125,000 employer groups through the platform while partnering with the best in class insurance carriers.

About Texicare

Texicare Health Insurance Company and TXM Holdings LLC dba Texicare, the health affiliate of Texas Mutual, is changing the health care ecosystem by providing small businesses with innovative solutions that increase access to easy-to-use, more affordable, quality health care for employees and Texas families. Texicare's vision is to transform the health care ecosystem for the better, helping to create a healthier and happier Texas. To learn more about Texicare, visit www.texicare.com .

