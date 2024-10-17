PerfectQuote Partners with Nippon Life Insurance Company of America to Enhance Group Health Digital Quoting

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectQuote, Inc., a leader in group health digital quoting solutions, announces its partnership with Nippon Life Insurance Company of America® (Nippon Life Benefits or NLB). PerfectQuote subscribers can now access direct, underwritten proposals from NLB for dental, vision, life, disability, and life products through the platform's Request-for-Proposal toolset.

Since 2018, PerfectQuote has revolutionized the quoting process for producers, significantly reducing manual errors and cutting close times by up to 95%. "PerfectQuote is the leading solution in its category, continually setting new benchmarks for others to follow," said Aaron Snyder, PerfectQuote's president. PerfectQuote is used by firms and GAs —including 14 of the top 20 largest U.S.-based firms — and countless local and regional firms, servicing nearly 80,000 small and large group employers.

As insurance carriers, like NLB, embrace seamless digital distribution experiences to deliver underwritten, bindable quotes, PerfectQuote is streamlining the distribution of group health products to producers across the nation while providing valuable reporting insights for carrier sales and underwriting teams.

"Nippon Life Benefits looks forward to our distribution partnership with PerfectQuote. This collaboration enhances our efficiency in delivering our flexible portfolio of ancillary products to top brokers and agents nationwide," states Joe Mclaughlin/CBDO at Nippon Life Benefits.

"Our partnership with Nippon Life Benefits plays a crucial role in our shared goal of digitally transforming an industry that has been slow to modernize the distribution of group health insurance," continues Snyder.

About Nippon Life Benefits®

For over 30 years, Nippon Life Insurance Company of America (Nippon Life Benefits) has been at the forefront of providing innovative employee benefits throughout the U.S. Nippon Life Benefits' fully customizable programs offer quality coverage and protection, driven by its unwavering commitment to providing the highest levels of service and care to its valued customers. Nippon Life Benefits' AM Best credit rating (A-) reflects its dedication to excellence.

Nippon Life Benefits offers a full suite of group ancillary products, including dental, vision, life, short-term disability, and long-term disability.

About PerfectQuote®

PerfectQuote is an Austin, Texas company founded in 2017 by brokers for brokers, focusing on delivering operational excellence and client satisfaction through technology in the commercial group health insurance industry. The company provides brokers with a cloud-based group benefits quoting software platform that streamlines commercial health insurance selling to large, medium, and small group employers.

CONTACT: Aaron Snyder, [email protected]

SOURCE PerfectQuote, Inc.