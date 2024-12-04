PerfectServe Announces Partnership with Five9 to Reimagine Hospital Contact Centers

Collaboration enhances patient care and operational efficiency by combining PerfectServe's purpose-built healthcare communication tools with Five9's Intelligent Virtual Agents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced its partnership with Five9, the intelligent CX platform provider. This collaboration will empower healthcare organizations to reimagine their contact center operations, enhancing both patient experience and clinical workflow efficiency.

The partnership integrates PerfectServe's Operator Console, a modern cloud-based replacement for legacy on-premises hospital switchboard systems, with Five9's CX platform and Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) technology. Five9's comprehensive cloud contact center solution offers omnichannel engagement, AI-powered self-service, and advanced analytics, while its IVA leverages natural language processing to understand and respond to patient inquiries intelligently. This integration enables a seamless handoff between automated systems and human operators, automating routine inquiries while ensuring complex clinical communications are handled with appropriate precision and care by PerfectServe.

"In today's healthcare environment, efficient communication is critical to delivering timely, high-quality patient care," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "Our partnership with Five9 represents a significant leap forward in modernizing hospital contact centers. By combining our healthcare-specific Operator Console with Five9's intelligent automation capabilities, we're enabling healthcare systems to manage their communications more effectively, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and improved operational efficiency."

Jess Shea, Five9 ISV Partner Manager, added, "Five9 is committed to enhancing customer experiences across all industries, and healthcare is an area where the impact of improved communication and patient care can actually be life-changing. By partnering with PerfectServe, we're bringing together best-in-class contact center technology with deep healthcare expertise to create a solution that effectively addresses the unique challenges faced by hospital systems."

The integrated solution offers several key benefits:

: Five9's IVA manages common general requests such as visiting hours and appointments, freeing up human operators to handle complex tasks using PerfectServe. Enhanced Clinical Communication : PerfectServe's Operator Console provides a unified, single-pane interface to manage clinical directories, one-click emergency codes, and patient transfers.

PerfectServe's Operator Console also brings unique features to the partnership and to healthcare:

Bidirectional communication with message delivery and read receipts

with message delivery and read receipts A unified clinical directory including locations, clinicians, on-call providers, patients, and external partners

including locations, clinicians, on-call providers, patients, and external partners Key integrations with the EHR, paging systems, and other critical technologies

To learn more about Operator Console and PerfectServe's mission to accelerate speed to care for all patients, visit PerfectServe.com.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

PerfectServe Contact:

Matt Kothe | Director, Corporate Marketing

865.776.9824

[email protected]

