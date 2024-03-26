PerfectServe Earns Analyst Kudos, Sees Double-Digit Growth and Stellar Customer Retention Rate in 2023

Unite platform drives momentum as more organizations look to PerfectServe as a strategic, multi-solution partner for communication and workforce management

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe® , a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced a range of milestones that mark 2023 as the company's most successful year to date, including awards and recognition from trusted industry analysts, 10% revenue growth, and a 107% enterprise net customer retention rate.

Revenue Up 10% Year Over Year as the Company Welcomes 400 New Customer Logos Post this 2023 was a banner year for PerfectServe, as the company earned analyst accolades, saw revenue grow by 10%, welcomed hundreds of new customers, and scored an enterprise customer retention rate greater than 100%. This strong performance is tied to PerfectServe's focus on Unite, which is the only platform that offers cloud-based clinical communication, advanced provider scheduling, and an integrated operator console all in one solution.

As PerfectServe continues to build momentum around its Unite platform, which merges advanced scheduling, care team communication, call center, and patient & family engagement capabilities, industry technology analysts have taken notice:

Clinical Collaboration was recognized as a Leader and Highest in Ability to Execute in the first Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CC&C.

in the first Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CC&C. Lightning Bolt Scheduling received a Best in KLAS award for 2024.

award for 2024. Practice Communication was named Black Book Research's Top Secure Communications Platform in the ambulatory space for 2024.

"Healthcare organizations today are looking for strategic partners who can help them solve multiple problems, and I'm confident that much of our success in 2023 was due to a strong, well-considered, and unique mix of products," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "PerfectServe is the only company that offers the most advanced provider scheduling solution, communication technology with industry-standard routing capabilities that drives the deepest adoption rates and spans the entire care continuum, and an integrated call center platform. We look forward to building on this momentum with even more innovation in 2024."

Rising awareness of PerfectServe's efforts to build innovative solutions that support real-time care delivery and better workforce optimization led to nearly 400 new customer logos and 10% year-over-year revenue growth in 2023. The Unite platform's ability to support organizations seeking to reduce their vendor footprint led to 10 enterprise multi-solution deals featuring either net new or existing customers who opted to expand their PerfectServe instance by deploying additional Unite solutions. By the end of the year, most of the company's largest customers were using multiple PerfectServe solutions at scale.

With significant investment in its new Operator Console solution, PerfectServe used this offering to cement four new enterprise relationships in 2023, three of which came in the fourth quarter alone. Due largely to its flexible cloud-based orientation, tight integration with the larger PerfectServe communication and scheduling ecosystem, and user-friendly design, Operator Console is a market differentiator and a topic of growing interest, both with prospects and existing PerfectServe customers.

Customer retention was another high point for PerfectServe, as the company's enterprise net retention rate came in at 107%. This strong customer loyalty validates clinical communication and physician scheduling reports published by KLAS in 2023, both of which made frequent mention of PerfectServe's proactive customer service and ability to execute effective, closely tailored technology implementations.

Behind the scenes, PerfectServe also ramped up interoperability and infrastructure efforts to ensure its solutions continue to scale with the size, scope, and workflow complexity of all customer deployments. In 2023, PerfectServe's integration operations team developed close to 20 new integrations, pushing its total catalog of supported integrations over 250. Accounting for all solutions, PerfectServe facilitated the exchange of 160 million messages across 58 million conversations while managing schedules with more than three million shift hours per month on average.

To learn more, visit PerfectServe.com .

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

PerfectServe Contact:

Matt Kothe | Director, Corporate Marketing

865.776.9824

[email protected]

SOURCE PerfectServe, Inc.