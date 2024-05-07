PerfectServe Honors 150 Outstanding Nurses in Fourth Annual 'Nurses of Note' Awards Program

Winners come from 26 states plus four countries outside of the United States; PerfectServe to host virtual wellness event on May 16 to promote joy in the healthcare workplace

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced the honorees of the 2024 Nurses of Note awards program. The list includes 150 winners from 26 US states plus the countries of Canada, Qatar, the UK, and South Africa and represents a broad range of titles and backgrounds that highlight the incredible breadth of experience in the nursing field today.

"It's a great honor to host the Nurses of Note program for the fourth year in a row," said PerfectServe Chief Customer Officer and Chief Clinical Officer Kelly Conklin. "Nurse recognition is just as important today as it was when we launched this program during the pandemic, and I can say without a doubt that these winners and their stories showcase the very best of what nurses have to offer. Our commitment remains strong in shining a spotlight on their unwavering dedication and the critical role nurses play in healthcare, which is why we're more excited than ever to celebrate and share their inspiring achievements with the world."

Nurses of Note honorees will be highlighted throughout the month of May on the company blog and across LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X. To build on the theme of nurse recognition, PerfectServe will also host a virtual wellness event on May 16 titled "Practical Steps for Bringing Joy to Caregivers." Keynote speaker Dr. Crystal Lawson, DNP, RN, CENP, is the former education director for AONL and a former Nurses of Note winner. The event is open to everyone.

"Recognition serves as a reminder that the work you do makes a difference," said Dr. Lawson. "I love that the Nurses of Note award inspires others to share their stories to illustrate the many ways nurses impact the lives of patients, colleagues, and others in their communities. Recognition is a great way to highlight the contributions nurses regularly make while demonstrating their impact in a positive light."

To continue celebrating nurses beyond National Nurses Month, PerfectServe will highlight honorees with a series of in-depth profiles published on the company blog throughout the year.

The full list of Nurses of Note honorees is as follows:

Paula Alford-Estrade (East Jefferson General Hospital - Metairie, LA); Delia "Dee Dee" Abbot (Baylor Scott & White Health - Austin, TX); Elizabeth Adams (Banner Del E Webb Medical Center - Sun City West, AZ); Shantwan "Buffy" Allen (Moffitt Cancer Center - Tampa, FL); Andrea Ansley (Texas Health Plano - Plano, TX); Tom Baker (Mercy Health, Clermont County Hospital - Batavia, OH); Jasmine Barksdale-Cobb (Choice Pain and Rehabilitation LLC - Seaford, DE); Spencer Barnes (New London Hospital - New London, NH); Peter Barron (Haven Behavioral Healthcare - Reading, PA); Jason Bermillo (Peacecare St. Ann's - Jersy City, NJ); Cyndi Bernstein (University of Chicago Advent Health, Heart and Vascular - Hinsdale, IL); Jennifer Birtola (AdventhHealth L&D - Orlando, FL); Ryan Bogues (Primary Care Physicians of Stratford - Stratford, CT); Kathleen Bowler (Casey House - Toronto, Ontario, Canada); Susan Bowler (Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group - Newport News, VA); Ruby Brewer (East Jefferson General Hospital - Metairie, LA); Alesha Britten (Claremore Indian Hospital - Claremore, OK); Brittany Brown (USA Health - Mobile, AL); Emily Brown (Paramount Medical Solutions - Granger, IN); Gladys Bruno (UF Health - Jacksonville, FL); Anna Bublitz (Shoreview Pediatrics - Milwaukee, WI); Ashley Caceres (Mount Sinai Hospital - New York, NY); Nesa Caldwell (Cornerstone Specailty Hospitals Long-Term Acute Care - Muskogee, OK); Barbara Carson (East Jefferson General Hospital - Metairie, LA); Calli Catalanotto (East Jefferson General Hospital - Metairie, LA); Stephanie Christian (Brigham and Women's Hospital - Boston, MA); Tanya Clanton (Franklin County Memorial Hosptial - Meadville, MS); Jennifer Clay (Crossroad Health Center - Cincinnati, OH); Melissa Clemens (Olympic Medical Center - Port Angeles, WA); Cindy Cook (Host Healthcare - San Diego, CA); Brandi Crenshaw (Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus - Southfield, MI); Heather Crockett (James Cancer Hospital - Columbus, OH); Jessica Dake (Rocester Regional - Henrietta, NY); Lisa Dieckelman (Cedar Community - West Bend, WI); Rebecca DiPersia (Main Line Health, Riddle Hospital - Media, PA); Shelby Do (Texas Health, Arlington, TX); Susan Earl (The Fatigue Clinic - Collierville, TN); Ashley Eby (Oak Leaf Manor - Lancaster, PA); ED and ICU Nursing Team (Buchanan General Hospital - Grundy, VA); Bridgit Erwin (Shoreview Pediatrics - Milwaukee, WI); Margaret Filec (Great Lakes Advent Heart and Vascular - Hinsdale, IL); Laarni Florencio (New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York, NY); Savannah Francis (UAB Hospital - Birmingham, AL); Kerry Frescura (Silver Cross Hospital ICU - New Lenox, IL); Sarah Fuller (Cedar Community - West Bend, WI); Amanda Fuller (Advent Health Gordon Otolaryngology - Calhoun, GA); Robin Gadd-Lane (Prisma Health - Greenville, SC); Matty Gatheringwater (Olympic Medical Center, Home Health - Port Angeles, WA); Viji George (Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Plano - Plano, TX); Irene Gerland (NYU Langone Health - New York, NY); Alexis Green (Claremore Indian Hospital - Claremore, OK); Vicki Griffith (Franklin County Memorial Hospital - Meadville, MS); Casey Grillo (The Spine and Pain Institute of New York - New York, NY); Brook Gumm (Crossroad Health Center - Cincinnati, OH); Christina Harper (MemorialCare Health System - Fountain Valley, CA); Shawn Henderson East Jefferson General Hospital - Metairie, LA); Kelli Hill (Shannon Health System - San Sangelo, TX); Patricia Hinson (Alamance Dermatology - Burlington, NC); Niki Hodges (Your Family Healthcare - Santa Fe, TX); Scott Hunter (East Jefferson General Hospital - Metairie, LA); Resse Hurley (Hunt Regional Medical Center - Greenville, TX); Elizabeth Hutchinson (Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus - Southfield, MI); Alessandra Impeduglia (Stamford Health Medical Group, The Healthy Child - Darien, CT); Alyssa Jolicoeur (Sturdy Health - Attleboro, MA); Leslie Jones (Memorial Hermann Health System - Houston, TX); Nicole Jones (East Jefferson General Hospital - Metairie, LA); Gina Juan (Community Memorial Health Centers - Ventura, CA); Katrin Junghanns-Royack (Olympic Medical Center - Port Angeles, WI); Olga Kagan (CUNY School of Professional Studies, Olga Kagan Healthcare Consulting - Great Neck, NY); David Kensora (Ascension Health St. John's Hosital - Detroit, MI); Christina Kilmer (Westchester Medical Center - Valhalla, NY); Lauree Klees (Shoreview Pediatrics - Milwaukee, WI); Suzanne Kopicka (Thompson Autisum and Neurodevelopmental Center - Orange, CA); Heather Laflam (Nile Women's Health Care - Roswell, GA); Valerie Laird (True Health - Casselberry, FL); Jacqulyne "Jackie" Lathram (FKC Home Therapy - Midland, TX); Jalissa Lauderdale (Claremont Indian Hospital - Claremont, OK); Iris Lin (Englewood Health - Englewood, NJ); Shannon Lombaard (Christopher Jones MD, - Indianapolis, IN); Laura Maddox (Claremont Indian Hospital - Claremont, OK); Batsheva Margolis (New Horizon Counseling Center - Far Rockaway, NY); Tracy Marino (Primary Care Physicians of Stratford - Stratford, CT); Mary Martin (Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus - Southfield, MI); Marian Martin (Mosaic Mental Health - Bronx, NY); Morgan Mason-Grantham (Northside Hospital Cherokee - Canton, GA); Laura Massey (Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Plano - Plano, TX); Diana Mathieu (True Health - Casselberry, FL); Kelley McPherson (3:16 Healthcare - Bremen, GA); Julissa Mendez (Kassan Foot & Ankle, LLC - Philidelphia, PA); Marilyn Milligan (Larris-IFY Home Care LLC - Indianapolis, IN); Fazlyn Mintoor (Mediclinic - Cape Town, South Africa); Deana Montella (True Health - Sanford, FL); Demerial Moore (Beloved Community Family Wellness Center - Chicago, IL); Amanda Moore (Wellhealth Medical Associates - Belleville, MI); Lori Mountain (Beverly Hills Cancer Center - Beverly Hills, CA); Ashleigh Murray (Traveling Nurse - West Coast, US); Kelsey Noblitt (Indian Health Service, Claremore Service Unity - Claremore, OK); Karin Olson (Vancouver Coastal Health - Vancouver, BC, Canada); Mary Ostrowski (UChicago Medicine, Advent Health Heart and Vascular - Hinsdale, IL); Bethanie Palmer (Blue Mountain Hospital - Blanding, UT); Neal Patel (Renee Patel MD, INC. - Downey, CA); Minal Patel (Clovis Pediatric Group & Valley Children's Hospital - Fresno, CA); Katelyn Peper (Claremont Indian Hospital - Claremont, OK); Joan Perlinski (Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago - Chicago, IL); Keisha Perry (Choice Pain and Rehabilitation LLC - Seaford, DE); Kaileigh Phelan (Westchester Medical Center of WMC Health - Valhalla, NY); Anissa Pilate (Truth Health - Sanford, FL); Kyle Pingleton (Cornerstone Specailty Hospitals Long-Term Acute Care - Broken Arrow, OK); Kristen Pintozzi (Advent Health Heart & Vascular - LaGrange, IL); Renee Pollard (Tanner Health System - Carrollton, GA); Phyllis Pollock (Planned Parenthood and Krueger Aesthetics - Snohomish County, WA); Ameena Pradhan (Northwick Park Hospital - Harrow, UK); James Price (Southern Illinois Healthcare - Carbondale, IL); Glenda Ramos (Sidra Medicine - Doha, Qatar); Deborah Ramos (Baylor Scott & White Health, Temple Memorial - Killeen, TX); Krystal Raphael (East Jefferson General Hospital - Metairie, LA); (Ashley Reed (Sentara Obici Hospital- Suffolk, VA); Amy Reichard (Advent Health Medical Group - Sanford, FL); Jennifer Richter (Genesys Ascension - Grand Blanc, MI); Nicole Ringquist (Claremore Indian Hospital - Claremore, OK); Cynthia Rodriguez (True Health Express - Southside Orlando, FL); Christina Rowland (MGB Urology - Danvers, MA); Tanya Rowls (Truth Health - Southside Orlando, FL); Rosalie Sakata (Texas Center for Infectious Disease - San Antonio, TX); Jasmeen Sandhu (Olympic Medical Physicians - Port Angeles, WA); Karen Santana (Truth Health - Southside Orlando, FL); Michelle Saucedo (Concho County Hospital - Eden, TX); Jonathan Shearer (Claremore Indian Hospital - Claremore, OK); Randal Sherron (Claremore Indian Hospital - Claremore, OK); Tara Smith (Westchester Medical Center of WMCHealth - Valhalla, NY); Rebecca Socci (New London Hospital - New London, NH); Carmen Soto (Truth Health - Southside Orlando, FL); Kislene St. Hubert (Truth Health - Southside Orlando, FL); Kimberly Stahl (IU Health Ball Memorial Physicians - Muncie, IN); Shericia Stanislas (Truth Health - Southside Orlando, FL); Shannon Sternberg (Prisma Health - Greenville, SC); Kelly Stipe (Arkansas Methodist Medical Center - Paragould, AR); Jacquie Styka (Advent Health, Heart and Vascular - Hinsdale, IL); Stefanie Swain (Clinch Memorial Hospital - Homerville, GA); Cariska Swanepoel (Mediclinic - Cape Town, South Africa); Rebecca Taylor (Truth Health - Southside Orlando, FL); Adama Tholley (Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital - Darby, PA); Dawn Thomas (Lee Surgey Center - Youngstown, OH); Jennifer Torosian (Catholic Medical Center - Manchester, NH); David Trout (University of Tennessee Medical Center - Knoxville, TN); Linh Truong (Gibson Elementary School, Fresno Unified School District - Fresno, CA); Bini Varghese (Peace Care St. Ann's - Jersey City, NJ); Delia Vazquez (Truth Health - Southside Orlando, FL); Jessica Ward (Johnson Regional Medical Center - Clarksville, AR); Mark Westbrook (Claremore Indian Hospital - Claremore, OK); Margaret White (Baylor Scott & White Healthcare - Georgetown, TX); Nicole Wiggins (Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton, GA); Shatoria Williams (Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital - Americus, GA); Sherry Wilson (Claremore Indian Hospital - Claremore, OK); and Michelle Wood (Mitchell County Hospital - Colorado City, TX).

