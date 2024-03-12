PerfectServe Opens Nominations for 2024 Nurses of Note Awards Program

Nominations for outstanding nurses are open through April 30; winners to be announced during National Nurses Week in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced that nominations for the fourth annual Nurses of Note awards program are now open. The program , which has celebrated over 500 nurses since 2021, recognizes outstanding nurses for their dedication, leadership, innovation, and commitment to providing outstanding patient care and support for their fellow care team members. Honorees will be announced during National Nurses Week in May.

"Having been a nurse for more than 20 years, I know first-hand the incredible commitment, diligence, and passion that nurses from all corners of the healthcare industry bring to work every day," said PerfectServe Chief Clinical Officer Kelly Conklin. "I'm deeply proud of the nurses we've recognized so far, and with Nurses of Note in its fourth year, I'm excited to hear the stories of a new round of incredible caregivers. These nurses do powerful work that impacts patients and coworkers alike, and I'm eager to highlight their efforts again this year."

"School nurses often get overlooked working in the school system, so I was truly grateful to be recognized as a Nurse of Note," said Chelsea Snider, M.Ed, BSN, RN- LSN, and 2023 Nurse of Note . "These recognitions show us nurses that we are appreciated for what we do, and it doesn't go unnoticed!"

PerfectServe will accept nominations through April 30, after which program winners will be announced via press release. Stories about all nursing specialties are welcome, and nominators are encouraged to submit nominations about coworkers, friends, family members, and even themselves. Winner stories will be shared in a series of profiles published on the company blog and across PerfectServe's social media accounts— LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and X . More information about the Nurses of Note awards program, along with the nomination form, can be found on the program homepage .

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

