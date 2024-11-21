PerfectServe Positioned Furthest for Completeness of Vision in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Clinical Communication and Collaboration

Company views recognition as a reflection of its commitment to advancing clinical communication and productivity for improved care delivery in all settings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader and furthest for Completeness of Vision in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration.1 This follows last year's inaugural report for the segment that recognized PerfectServe as highest in Ability to Execute.

PerfectServe is driving productivity and positioning customers to adapt to the next phase of care delivery. Post this PerfectServe has again been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Clinical Communication and Collaboration. For 2024, the company has also been positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision.

In line with its placement in the Magic Quadrant, PerfectServe's Unite platform continues to evolve, delivering the full spectrum of capabilities needed to enhance care collaboration, including:

Secure communication : Ensuring timely and protected messaging across the care team to improve response times and care coordination.

: Ensuring timely and protected messaging across the care team to improve response times and care coordination. Provider and staff scheduling : Streamlining complex schedules with a powerful, flexible solution that helps healthcare organizations meet coverage demands and reduce provider burnout.

: Streamlining complex schedules with a powerful, flexible solution that helps healthcare organizations meet coverage demands and reduce provider burnout. Modern operator console : A cloud-based solution with intuitive workflows that boost operator efficiency and enhance caller experience across call, contact, and transfer centers.

: A cloud-based solution with intuitive workflows that boost operator efficiency and enhance caller experience across call, contact, and transfer centers. Patient & family communication : Engaging patients and their families to improve outcomes, enhance satisfaction, and support a more collaborative care experience.

: Engaging patients and their families to improve outcomes, enhance satisfaction, and support a more collaborative care experience. Advanced routing: PerfectServe has long been distinguished by its Dynamic Intelligent Routing® technology, which automatically integrates care team assignments, schedules, and real-time information to ensure messages, calls, alerts, and alarms are delivered to the right person at the right time.

"It's our strong belief that this recognition from Gartner reflects the long-term vision and effort that went into building Unite as a truly integrated platform," said Guillaume Castel, CEO of PerfectServe. "Our strategic acquisitions and product development have delivered far more value than the sum of their parts. Our clients see the difference as we continue to focus on accelerating care delivery, improving workflows, and supporting caregiver well-being across healthcare. PerfectServe is driving productivity and positioning customers to adapt to the next phase of care delivery."

"PerfectServe has been a valued partner to Bon Secours Mercy Health for many years, which is a rare and appreciated quality in the health IT space," said Mike Hibbard, CIO of Bon Secours Mercy Health. "Their solutions are effective, adaptable, and capable of scaling to meet our evolving needs. Through projects like Care Mobility, where we're equipping many of our nurses with smartphones, PerfectServe is helping us improve clinical workflows and enhance team communication. We look forward to collaborating on even more ambitious projects in the future."

A number of factors contribute to the Completeness of Vision rating. According to the report:

"Gartner evaluates each vendor's ability to articulate its current and future market direction, innovation, customer needs, and competitive forces. Vendors are rated on their understanding of how market forces can be exploited to create opportunities. Criteria for market understanding, marketing strategy, offering (product) strategy, and vertical/industry strategy are weighted high. In terms of vision, these criteria are the most impactful in a buyer's decision. Buyers are looking for vendors that understand the trends and changing dynamics in healthcare, offer depth and breadth in their product portfolio, have a strong product roadmap, and can support their business needs."

Company leaders believe PerfectServe's placement as furthest in Completeness of Vision reflects strength across all of these criteria.

Magic Quadrant reports provide a wide-angle view of market positions based on rigorous, fact-based research, positioning vendors in four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. This research empowers technology users to make informed decisions by evaluating how well vendors are executing their stated visions and performing against Gartner's market expectations.

A complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report that outlines the state of the market and how PerfectServe earned its place against other vendors is available here.

1. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration, Barry Runyon and Gregg Pessin, 18 November 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

PerfectServe Contact:

Matt Kothe | Director, Corporate Marketing

865.776.9824

[email protected]

SOURCE PerfectServe, Inc.