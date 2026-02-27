PerfectVape Introduces Monster 80K, a High-Capacity Refillable Disposable Vape

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectVape has just added one of the most impressive, power-packed vaping products to its versatile lineup: the Monster 80K, produced by SMOK x Monster Vape Labs. This refillable disposable vape is a game-changer for those who are looking for high-performance vapes and who find it a hassle to keep purchasing new devices every other week.

The Monster 80K lives up to its name with a massive capacity of 80,000 puffs. That is months of use for most vapers. But what's even handier is that the device is refillable. You don't have to get stuck with just one flavor until the battery dies. Fill its 10 ml e-liquid tank with any flavor you like and use it on the go. The vape comes with a 1000 mAh rechargeable battery, so you don't have to worry about throwing the device away just because the battery runs out. This product is also compatible with other salt nic e-liquids of your choice and offers customizable features like adjustable airflow and a boost mode for a more powerful draw.

Designed for lasting enjoyment, bold flavors, and a smooth vaping experience, Monster 80K offers more than a dozen delicious Jam Monster flavor profiles in a complimentary 30 ml e-liquid bottle. It's sleek, compact, portable, and easy to use. For a satisfying, long-lasting vaping experience without compromising on quality, Monster 80K is a must-try.

"Our goal is to carry products that offer great value to our customers, no matter their vaping needs. The powerful Monster 80K is just what our wide-ranging, exclusive collection of vape products needed," says Jenny Tong of PerfectVape.

Visit www.perfectvape.com and explore the new addition.

