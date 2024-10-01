Perforce Announces Hadoop Service Bundle - a New Open Source Big Data Management Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, the DevOps company for global teams requiring speed, quality, security and compliance at scale along the development lifecycle, today announced the Hadoop Service Bundle, a new professional services and support offering from OpenLogic by Perforce.

This new solution offers enterprises a way to reduce Big Data management costs up to 60% by deploying an open source software-based Big Data stack and storing their data on-premises, in a public cloud, or a hybrid environment instead of in Cloudera's Hadoop-based, public cloud platform.

"The Hadoop Service Bundle unlocks more options for enterprise organizations that want to own their Big Data infrastructure," said Matthew Weier O'Phinney, Senior Product Manager at Perforce Software. "The Hadoop ecosystem has matured to the point where we can build a completely open source stack that is equivalent to the platform that Cloudera sells."

In light of the fact that many Hadoop teams have invested in commercial, private cloud options to keep their most sensitive data secure, the Hadoop Service Bundle offers flexibility around where data is hosted. "No one should be forced to migrate to the public cloud if they don't want to," said Weier O'Phinney.

As part of the Hadoop Service Bundle, OpenLogic will oversee the base installation, data migration, and reference installation of customers' Hadoop instances. For those organizations without the internal expertise required to fully manage a Hadoop implementation, technical support and administration is also included in the Hadoop Service Bundle.

Whereas the Cloudera Data Platform comes with a preset suite of software, the Hadoop Service Bundle allows teams to decide which tools and technologies to include in their Big Data stack based on their use case, potentially reducing deployment overhead.

"The Big Data landscape has evolved dramatically in recent years and the demand for more customizable, cost-effective solutions is what led us to develop the Hadoop Service Bundle," said Rod Cope, Chief Technology Officer at Perforce Software. "For organizations that want to avoid vendor lock-in and keep costs low by storing their data in-house, in an open source stack built to accommodate their business needs, the Hadoop Service Bundle will be an appealing alternative."

Learn more by visiting openlogic.com/solutions/hadoop-service-bundle.

