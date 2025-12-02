Perforce Introduces New Diagram App for Confluence Users with Data Egress Constraints

Gliffy Diagrams | Zero Egress & Isolated Cloud-Ready offers native diagramming for Confluence with no data leaving your Atlassian environment.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, the DevOps company for global teams seeking AI innovation at scale, announced the launch of a new app on the Atlassian Marketplace, Gliffy Diagrams | Zero Egress & Isolated Cloud-Ready. The app is designed for security-focused teams operating in Atlassian Cloud or planning a seamless migration from Atlassian's Data Center products.

Gliffy Zero Egress ensures all diagram data remains within the customer's Atlassian environment, making Cloud diagramming possible for Atlassian users with strict data control requirements. It will be compatible with Atlassian's Isolated Cloud product suite, coming in 2026.

"With end of life for Atlassian's Data Center products coming in 2029, it's more important than ever for our Data Center customers to be able to move to the Cloud without compromising on security and compliance," said Samie Delebo, Head of Product & GTM, Gliffy at Perforce Software. "Our new app empowers teams to continue diagramming securely in the Cloud while meeting compliance standards."

Current Gliffy users will be able to transition to the new app with no additional training or onboarding: it offers the same interface as the standard Gliffy Diagrams application, with some variation in advanced features to ensure data does not leave the customer's Atlassian environment.

Gliffy Diagrams | Zero Egress & Isolated Cloud-Ready is available now on the Atlassian Marketplace. To learn more, visit the Gliffy website.

