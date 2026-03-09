Perforce Is Betting on Creators in the Age of AI Execution

From AI-connected tooling to a 3D art showcase, Perforce doubles down on the creators building tomorrow's games, films, and digital worlds at GDC 2026.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GDC FESTIVAL OF GAMING -- Perforce Software, the DevOps company for global teams seeking AI innovation at scale, today announced a series of community initiatives, including a conversation with Tom Guillermin, co-founder of Sandfall Interactive — the studio behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, that will kick off at the 2026 GDC Festival of Gaming Conference. Each initiative is designed to connect, inform, and empower the artists, technical directors, and pipeline engineers creating tomorrow's digital worlds and experiences.

As AI reshapes what's possible in game development and beyond, Perforce is focused on a different question: not what machines can do, but what humans can do at the center of real-time game engine workflows.

"The conversation around AI in creative industries tends to focus on what the tech can produce," said Jase Lindgren, Senior User Advocate, Perforce. "We're more interested in what creators can make with real-time workflows and tools that keep them in control. That's what our flagship version control platform, Perforce P4, is built for and that's what GDC is about for us this year."

Talking Pipelines: Live Podcast Recording with the Game of the Year Co-Founder and Creator

Behind every great game or film project is a great production story. That's what the new Perforce podcast "In Development" was built to explore.

Since its launch, the show has been a destination for pipeline directors, technical leads, and production veterans to share what happens inside a production — the hard calls, the pivots, and the challenges that don't often make it to the conference stage.

Perforce will record a live episode on the expo floor with Tom Guillermin, co-founder of Sandfall Interactive — the studio behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the most awarded game in The Game Awards history, with nine wins, including Game of the Year 2025. Guillermin will discuss what it takes to build a world-class creative pipeline that allowed a team, that never grew beyond 50 people, to ship a record-breaking debut title that incorporated the amount of human craft that earns the kind of recognition game developers dream about. of human craft that earns the kind of recognition game developers dream about.

Celebrating Craft: The Art of Version Control Showcase

The Art of Version Control Showcase is an open 3D art competition inviting character artists, level designers, 3D modelers, and digital creators of all kinds to submit original work for peer recognition and prizes. Art will be reviewed by judges from leading game studios, including Naughty Dog, Visual Concepts, Mojang Studios, and more. Winners will receive cash to support their projects, be featured at the Perforce booth at next year's GDC, and be featured in a globally distributed #ArtofVersionControl video on the Perforce YouTube channel and Perforce.com.

Creators can submit work using P4 One across four categories.

Best Character or Creature

Best Prop or Accessory

Best Vehicle

Best Process (from concept to final pixel)

The contest opens today (March 9th) and will close April 30, 2026. Register and get more details here.

Understanding Challenges: The Perforce Real-Time Workflow Survey in Partnership with AWS

Perforce recently launched its annual survey, the Real-Time Workflow Survey: Game Technology and Beyond, in partnership with AWS. The survey examines the real challenges managers, artists, and technical leads face with game technology and gen AI, across game development, VFX, animation, and 3D visualization projects.

The results will inform the annual state of game technology report launching later in 2026 that will be freely available to the industry. This is one of the broadest cross-vertical studies of its kind, and the findings not only inform teams about today's workflow trends but serve as a compass that influences the roadmaps of today's most used tools.

Take the survey and provide your perspective here.

Extending Knowledge Bases: P4 MCP Brings Natural Language Access to Studio's Source of Truth

The Perforce P4 MCP lets users interact with the art, assets, and code stored in P4 through natural language.

The Perforce P4 MCP lets users interact with the art, assets, and code stored in P4 through natural language.

Users can find assets, query change history, and surface dependencies through the AI tools they already use (like Claude Code, Cursor, and JetBrains Rider) with the traceability and governance that enterprise pipelines require. For teams integrating AI-assisted tools into their workflows, the P4 MCP performs read and write operations while respecting established permissions.

The P4 MCP server is a Community Supported release available now. Learn more about the P4 MCP and download today.

Expanding Development: New P4 One Plugin Gives Creators the Freedom to Experiment Inside Unreal Engine

Perforce P4 One is an artist and designer-friendly version control tool that can be used on its own or as a companion to Perforce P4. This year, P4 One is expanding with an Unreal Engine plugin that will be available in the Fab digital marketplace later this month. Perforce will be previewing a beta of the new P4 One Experiments plugin at GDC 2026, showing artists a brand-new way to create experiments within an active Unreal project without disruption.

With Experiments, Unreal Engine creators will be able to develop variants of a model or scene within a level or environment, and toggle between them during the ideation and testing process. The plugin saves users from having to duplicate large Unreal projects to test new ideas, giving creators the controls they need to build out concepts locally and in-engine.

Scaling Up: P4 Cloud Is Now Available for Teams up to 100

P4 Cloud is the Perforce-managed and hosted option of Perforce P4, with single tenant instances available in the U.S., U.K., and EU. P4 Cloud gives teams the ability to easily add and remove seats as project needs change. It now supports up to 100 users, giving larger teams across industries access to a turnkey secure deployment of Perforce P4.

"P4 Cloud isn't just for small teams anymore. We're doubling the capacity of users P4 Cloud to accommodate and open these dynamically managed and hosted plans to the industries that need them most," said Brent Schiestl, Senior Director of Product Management, Perforce.

