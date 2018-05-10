Perforce Now Supports Multi-Factor Authentication, Adding Stricter Controls Over Access to High-Value IP

"Helix Core has always been one of the most securable version control systems because of its fine-grained access controls, high-visibility audit logs, strong password security, and secure replication," explains Tim Russell, Chief Product Officer at Perforce. "With this release, Helix Core now offers 360-degree MFA protection, adding to its distinction as the most securable version control system on the market."

According to the 2017 Verizon Data Breach Investigative Report, 81 percent of data breaches involve weak or stolen credentials. Multi-factor authentication can reduce that risk. In addition, version control systems (VCS) store the most valuable assets many technology companies have – their intellectual property.

Helix Core works out-of-the box with Okta, a leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, and is configurable to work with other MFA solutions.

About Perforce

Enterprises across the globe rely on Perforce to build and deliver digital products faster and with higher quality. Perforce offers complete developer collaboration and agile project management tools to accelerate delivery cycles — from agile planning tools to requirements, issues and test management, which then link to all source code, binary assets and artifacts for full build and release tracking and visibility. The company's version control solutions are well known for securely managing change across all digital content — source code, art files, video files, images, libraries — while supporting the developer and build tools your teams need to be productive, such as Git, Visual Studio, Jenkins, Adobe, Maya and many others. Perforce is trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including NVIDIA, Pixar, Scania, Ubisoft, and VMware. The company has offices in Minneapolis, MN, Alameda, CA, Mason, OH, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Germany, and Australia, and sales partners around the globe. For more information, please visit www.perforce.com.

Media Contacts

Global

Colleen Kulhanek

Perforce Software

Ph: +1 612-517-2069

ckulhanek@perforce.com

UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 1491 412944

perforce@ambrosecomms.co.uk

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perforce-now-supports-multi-factor-authentication-adding-stricter-controls-over-access-to-high-value-ip-300646034.html

SOURCE Perforce Software

Related Links

http://www.perforce.com

