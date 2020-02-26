Perforce Offers Free Technology Stack Builder for Enterprises Considering Open Source Software

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to development teams requiring scale, visibility, and security along the development lifecycle, today released a free tool for organizations considering open source software.

The OpenLogic Stack Builder comes from the OpenLogic team at Perforce and guides IT leaders through the process of building their technology stack—through interactive questions and expert advice, helping them navigate through various technologies, regulatory requirements and implementation considerations.

Enterprise organizations are beginning to adopt more open source technologies, as they find open source can enable innovation and freedom from vendor lock-in. According to Gartner, "Through 2022, the percentage of open source within IT portfolios relative to either homegrown or licensed third-party solutions will grow by 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR)."*

"With thousands of open source technologies available, organizations need guidance on which tools will work with their existing infrastructure and application stack," said Tim Russell, Chief Product Officer at Perforce.

The OpenLogic team created the Stack Builder to help organizations better understand the regulatory requirements of each open source package, which packages will run smoothly together, and how they can get started implementing these open source technologies.

"OpenLogic helps organizations leverage open source software to meet their business demands," said Justin Reock, Chief Architect for OpenLogic at Perforce. "The OpenLogic Stack Builder provides a framework to start from and the OpenLogic team offers expert migration, training, and development services to accelerate adoption of critical open source solutions."

The OpenLogic Stack Builder is available from the OpenLogic.com web site at openlogic.com/open-source-stack-builder. After creating an open source stack, users can also sign up to receive a customized open source stack report with additional guidance and implementation best practices.

*Gartner, "What Innovation Leaders Must Know About Open-Source Software," Arun Chandrasekaran, Mark Driver, 26 August 2019

About OpenLogic

OpenLogic provides enterprise-level support and services for organizations using open source software as part of their infrastructure and application stacks.

OpenLogic's team of experienced enterprise architects delivers commercial SLAs for critical open source packages including key enterprise components and platforms such as CentOS, OpenJDK, Jenkins CI, Apache, Docker, and Kubernetes.

For more information, visit www.openlogic.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle.

Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more.

With over 15,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development.

For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

