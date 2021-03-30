Perforce Releases Industry Leading C++ Compliance Coverage Critical for Safety and Security Development

MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced the general availability of the latest version of its static code analysis solution, Helix QAC.

With the latest release, Helix QAC now offers complete CERT C++ rules coverage. This provides development teams that work in tightly regulated and safety-critical industries — including automotive, aerospace and defense, medical device, and rail — with greater software security.

This enhancement is especially critical for the automotive industry. Helix QAC is considered by many of the leading automotive parts developers to be the de facto static code analysis tool for functional safety and standards compliance — especially compliance with MISRA® and AUTOSAR C++14. With complete CERT C++ coverage, Helix QAC can provide automotive developers with the peace of mind that their software will be safeguarded against security vulnerabilities.

"Helix QAC has consistently delivered comprehensive functional safety and security compliance for embedded software development industries, and these improvements have helped to solidify it as the industry leading Static Analysis tool for C/C++," said Product Manager Stuart Foster.

"Now with complete CERT C++ compliance rules coverage, Helix QAC delivers coverage for not only breadth, but depth of analysis results for the most accurate, precise security and issue detection."

In addition to complete CERT C++ rules coverage, the latest release expands compliance coverage for the following standards:

100% CERT C rules coverage.

100% CERT C POSIX rules coverage.

100% MISRA C:2012 including Amendment 2 coverage.

98% ISO/IEC TS 17961 (C Secure) coverage.

91% AUTOSAR C++14 coverage.

While Helix QAC is already known for its in-depth and high-accuracy analysis of C and C++ programming languages, these improvements have helped solidify static code analysis tool as the most accurate and precise comprehensive testing solution for functional safety, standards compliance, and compliance traceability across all embedded software development teams that work in tightly regulated and safety-critical industries.

About Helix QAC by Perforce

Helix QAC is part of Perforce's comprehensive testing solution that includes static analysis for functional safety, standards compliance, enterprise class web and mobile testing solutions, and compliance traceability. It provides accurate and precise results for C and C++ coding languages.

Recognized for its strengths in functional safety and standards compliance, Helix QAC has been the trusted static code analyzer for C and C++ coding languages for more than 30 years. With its depth and accuracy of analysis, Helix QAC has been the preferred static code analyzer in tightly regulated and safety-critical industries that need to meet rigorous compliance requirements.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce. For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

