Perforce Software Invests in the Future of Filmmaking with New Virtual Production Initiatives

For the initial courses in Perforce U, Perforce combines their knowledge gained as one of the leading providers for media and game development applications, with award-winning media studio ICVR, to provide free, on-demand trainings for new users and veteran filmmakers. With courses for every skill level, teams can enhance their technical knowledge of industry-standard processes and tools, including Helix Core and Unreal Engine, and become a certified virtual production pro at their own pace. In future iterations, Perforce U will continue to build out courses that allow users to dive further into tools and workflows.

Chris Swiatek, ICVR Co-Founder, explains, "ICVR is very excited to partner with Perforce on this initiative. The shift to virtual production offers a breakthrough for studios of all sizes to gain flexibility, expand storytelling potential, and collaborate more efficiently across the globe. The possibilities of film and interactive content have always been endless. Now the ability to create is more accessible to everyone. We're so pleased to help deliver that knowledge and share our expertise with Perforce U participants."

As a sponsor and participant on the Advisory Group for SMPTE's Rapid Industry Solutions initiative, and a member of SMPTE, Perforce is helping to curate resources and develop the technical solutions, including standards, best practices, and workflow examples for on-set virtual production, to transform traditional methods and allow teams to work more efficiently.

Barbara Lange, SMPTE Executive Director, states, "Our Rapid Industry Solutions Initiative offers a new way for our organization to quickly implement and provide resources, tools, education, and technical solutions to those working in a specific technology area. We are excited to have such a diverse set of participants for the on-set virtual production (OSVP) initiative, our first Rapid Industry Solution, including Perforce Software. This diversity will help us provide detailed information on each aspect of the toolchain, helping teams master this new methodology."

As virtual production software and methods continue to develop, Perforce Software empowers teams to conquer new challenges and push the boundaries of filmmaking and innovation.

