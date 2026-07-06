Performacentric Announces Closed Beta for PDIE, an AI Decision Intelligence Engine That Turns Fragmented Business Data Into Profit

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performacentric today announced the closed beta of the Performacentric Decision Intelligence Engine (PDIE- pronounced "Petey"), an AI-driven platform that analyzes business data across a company's entire software stack and converts it into clear, actionable recommendations. Small and mid-market companies can apply now for limited beta access at https://performacentric.com/pdie-beta.html.

"Small businesses are sitting on the data they need to be far more profitable. They just can't see it, because it's scattered across dozens of systems that don't talk to each other," said Matthew May, Chief AI Strategist at Performacentric. "PDIE closes that gap. By connecting these systems and analyzing the data continuously, we expect beta customers to identify margin improvements in the range of 10 to 20 percent within the first year, simply by acting on what the engine surfaces. The data was always there. PDIE makes it profitable."

Most growing companies run on a collection of disconnected systems. Critical data sits trapped across CRM, accounting, fulfillment, ERP, and HRIS platforms, forcing leaders to rely on delayed reports and spreadsheet guesswork. The result is slow decisions, hidden margin leaks, and missed opportunities. PDIE eliminates this fragmentation by connecting these systems, reading the data across them, and answering the business questions leaders actually need answered in a user-friendly, conversational style.

PDIE works in two ways. First, it serves as a contextual decision engine: leaders can ask direct questions about their operations, such as which customers are eroding margin or where fulfillment delays are concentrated, and receive answers grounded in live data from across the business. Second, every Performacentric customer receives a monthly PDIE report that identifies specific process improvements, ranks them by impact, and recommends the actions most likely to improve performance and increase profitability.

The platform integrates with a wide range of business software, including CRM, accounting, fulfillment, ERP, and HRIS systems. By unifying these sources into a single view, PDIE replaces manual data gathering with real-time intelligence and shifts decision-making from opinion to evidence.

The closed beta is designed for small and mid-market companies that operate across multiple disconnected systems and want clearer visibility into the drivers of their performance. Participants will receive early access to PDIE, direct input into the product roadmap, and monthly recommendation reports tailored to their operations.

Companies interested in joining can apply for the closed beta at https://Performacentric.com/pdie-beta.html.

About Performacentric

Performacentric develops AI-driven performance improvement and profitability systems for small and mid-market companies. By integrating data across systems, automating manual workflows, and delivering real-time predictive insight, Performacentric helps leaders improve business performance, drive increased profit, and act with confidence as they scale and transform.

Please direct any queries to:

Matthew May, Chief AI Strategist

[email protected]

SOURCE Performacentric, Inc.