Performance and Purpose - New TMG 'C-Suite Intelligence' Podcast Just Released

CEO Coach Stephen Miles and Parker Hannifin Executive Chairman and former CEO Tom Williams on top issues facing CEOs today

"I think the thing that knits it all together is purpose. What's your purpose as a company? When you put everything in context of that, it allows people to keep driving for greater performance, greater potential, and to feel good about what they do." – Tom Williams

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Performance and Purpose" are the top issues facing corporate leaders today say Tom Williams, executive chairman and former CEO of Parker Hannifin – a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies – and Stephen Miles, CEO of The Miles Group (TMG) on this week's episode of the C-Suite Intelligence podcast.

"The world is extremely dynamic and there are a lot of issues that are facing CEOs around the world," says Miles, who previously coached Williams during Williams' tenure as CEO at Parker Hannifin, and most recently worked on his successful corporate succession plan. "As CEO, you have to have a team and an organization that can respond in a dynamic and effective way."

In the current episode, "Performance and Purpose – An Interview with Tom Williams of Parker Hannifin," Miles and Williams discuss:

Driving productivity in a high inflation environment, with low or no growth.

The need to be world-class in how you go to market and how you serve customers. "That has to be a relentless pursuit so that you're prepared for whatever comes your way from the economy," says Williams.

"That has to be a relentless pursuit so that you're prepared for whatever comes your way from the economy," says Williams. Creating durable competitive advantage through culture, aspiration and purpose. "What's your purpose as a company? When you put everything in context of that, it allows people to keep driving for greater performance, greater potential, and to feel good about what they do," says Williams.

"What's your purpose as a company? When you put everything in context of that, it allows people to keep driving for greater performance, greater potential, and to feel good about what they do," says Williams. Early adoption of AI. AI allows you to see interrelationships of information that are too hard for the human brain to figure out. "Now we're doing our sales forecast and beginning to do our supply chain demand forecast with AI. These are very powerful things that drive productivity throughout the system."

AI allows you to see interrelationships of information that are too hard for the human brain to figure out. "Now we're doing our sales forecast and beginning to do our supply chain demand forecast with AI. These are very powerful things that drive productivity throughout the system." Simple by design. In "designing a product, you can design it simpler, easier to produce, using a simpler build material, easier to source and supply, etc. You can create a better experience for customers," says Williams. Since about 70% of costs are tied up in how you design things, simple by design is a "huge initiative that'll pay dividends."



Says Miles, simplification can help people be more connected to their work, better prioritized, more sequenced, and able to make better decisions. This enables people to be more engaged, "one of the manifestations of high performance."

"Performance and Purpose – An Interview with Tom Williams of Parker Hannifin" is out now on Apple, Google, Spotify, TMG's website, or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more information, please contact executive producers Davia Temin or Trang Mar of Temin and Company at 212.588.8788 or [email protected].

About the C-Suite Intelligence podcast

CEOs running the world's top companies don't start out that way – they pull ahead of their peers with behaviors and practices that make them the "best of the best." Stephen Miles and the team at TMG coach some of the world's most successful executives, helping them continuously up their game even as business conditions grow more complex every day. Learn the secrets of the highest performers and use this intelligence to power your career. New episodes are released bi-weekly on Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries. TMG has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, C-Suite, Entrepreneur, and Chief Executive. The firm is headquartered in New York City and operates globally. For more information, visit https://miles-group.com. Follow TMG on Twitter and LinkedIn, and Stephen Miles on Forbes.

About Thomas L. Williams

Thomas L. Williams is Executive Chairman of Parker Hannifin Corporation in Cleveland, OH. To ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities following the election of Jennifer A. Parmentier as Chief Executive Officer, Williams is continuing as Executive Chairman through December 2023, at which time he intends to retire from Parker and the Board.

Prior to his current position, Williams served as Chief Executive Officer since 2015 and Chairman of the Board since 2016. Previously, as Executive Vice President and an Operating Officer since 2006, he was responsible for Parker's Aerospace, Engineered Materials, Filtration, Instrumentation and Asia Pacific groups, along with the Strategic Pricing department. Williams joined Parker in 2003 and demonstrated successful leadership in two operating groups, first as Vice President of Operations for the Hydraulics Group and then President of the Instrumentation Group. Prior to that, he held a number of key management positions at General Electric.

Williams holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Bucknell University and a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University. He is an emeritus member of the Board of Directors for the Make-a-Wish Foundation and a member of the Board of Directors for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

SOURCE The Miles Group/TMG