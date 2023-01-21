Performance Apparel Markets, Product Developments and Innovations Report 2022: Focus on Additives, Fabrics, Fibres, Finishes and Treatments, Finishing Processes, Footwear, Workwear, and Yarns

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Performance Apparel Markets: Product Developments and Innovations, 2022 - Edition 3" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information on the latest developments in additives, fabrics, fibres, finishes and treatments, finishing processes, footwear, workwear, and yarns.

  • Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals
  • Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export
  • Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.
  • Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.
  • Business consultancy firms
  • Textile and clothing trade associations
  • Government trade bodies

Furthermore, it includes news from the following innovative brands and other organisations:

  • 3M
  • Alchemie Technology
  • Asics
  • Carl Weiske
  • DOMO Chemicals
  • HeiQ
  • Huntsman Textile Effects
  • Lenzing Group (Lenzing)
  • Microban International (Microban)
  • NNT Uniforms (NNT)
  • On
  • Patagonia
  • Pincroft Dyeing & Printing
  • Polygiene
  • Toray Industries (Toray)

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

ADDITIVES

  • Microban International (Microban) has developed an antimicrobial additive for cotton

FABRICS

  • Lenzing Group (Lenzing) has collaborated in the development of new fabrics incorporating its fibres for protective wear and workwear

FIBRES

  • DOMO Chemicals has launched a performance fibre brand called NYLEO
  • Toray Industries (Toray) has developed 100% bio-based adipic acid for use in the manufacture of nylon 6.6 fibres

FINISHES AND TREATMENTS

  • Alchemie Technology and HeiQ have developed a plant-based odour control treatment that is applied using an environmentally sustainable process
  • HeiQ and Patagonia have collaborated in the development of a mint-based odour control treatment
  • Huntsman Textile Effects has developed a durable water repellent (DWR) finish which is free from perfluorinated compounds (PFCS)
  • Microban International (Microban) has developed a finish which is capable of capturing odours

FINISHING PROCESSES

  • Pincroft Dyeing & Printing has developed a spray finishing process for use in the manufacture of military apparel

FOOTWEAR

  • Asics has developed a trainer which is lightweight and has a low impact on the environment
  • On has developed a trainer which is manufactured using materials derived from carbon emissions

WORKWEAR

  • NNT Uniforms (NNT) and Polygiene have collaborated in the development of a range of protective workwear for front line health care professionals

YARNS

  • 3M has developed a durable water repellent (DWR) yarn
  • Carl Weiske has developed a fire resistant polyester yarn called FLAMEXGREEN

