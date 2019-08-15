Performance Benchmark Study of 3GPP-based IoT Devices in a Lab Environment in Collaboration with the H2020 EU TRIANGLE Project and the Connectivity Services Section at Aalborg University

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A Performance Benchmark Study of 3GPP-based IoT Devices in a Lab Environment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study was done in collaboration with the H2020 EU TRIANGLE Project and the Connectivity Services Section at Aalborg University. TRIANGLE performed tests on the author's behalf, leveraging its lab facilities in Europe. The author takes full responsibility for the analysis of the data provided in the report.

Methodology

The author tested Cat M1 and Cat NB1 modules and devices leveraging Keysight Technologies test equipment. By measuring the voltage and current with a high sampling rate and with very precise accuracy the author was able to estimate the battery life of the devices under test. Additionally, we were able to allocate the energy budget to each IoT state (PSM, DRX, Synch,etc.).

The Scope

The author included 3 radio conditions (Good, Robust and Extreme), four reporting cycles (2 hours to monthly) and nine data payloads (2 bits to 1,600 bits). Results in the report slice and dice the results in multiple ways to show the relative impact of each primary assumption in the scenario. In addition to showing absolute results, we provide relative analysis to quantify the percentage impact of modifying each assumption.

The Results

10-year battery life is feasible with many scenarios - in fact, we observed multiple scenarios in which the battery life exceeded the life expectancy of a human residing in the US circa 1800. However, in other cases, the estimated battery life fell well short of the 3GPP target threshold of 10 years. Furthermore, the analysis excludes ancillary components that an IoT device will likely need and which could have a very meaningful impact on battery life.

More to Come

Later this year the author hopes to take the study to the field, now that several US operators have launched commercial services using NB-IoT and eMTC. In the interim, there will be more 5G studies, including more millimetre-wave, as well as 2.5 GHz.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Key Observations

3. A Quick Introduction to LTE-M and NB-IoT Power Saving Features

4. Cat NB1 Power Measurement Results and Analysis

4.1 Cat NB1 Power Measurement Results and Analysis

4.2 Cat NB1 Battery Life Estimates and Analysis

4.3 Cat NB1 Energy Budget Analysis

5. Cat M1 Power Measurement Results and Analysis

5.1 Cat M1 Battery Life Estimates and Analysis

5.2 Cat NB1 and Cat M1 Comparative Analysis

6. Test Methodology

7. Final Thoughts

8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylggeh





