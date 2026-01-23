Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of David Taylor Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Ellisville, Missouri to Top-100 Dealership Group, Bommarito Automotive Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of David Taylor Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Ellisville, Missouri from David Taylor to Bommarito Automotive Group

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of David Taylor Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Ellisville, Missouri from David Taylor to Bommarito Automotive Group.

David Taylor Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (CDJR) has served the community since 1970, operating from its current location along Missouri Route 100. David Taylor Ellisville CDJR is a five-time Carfax Top-Rated Dealer, an honor awarded consecutively since 2020 based on verified customer ratings.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Matt Willis, Managing Partner, and Jamie Farley, Partner, of the Texas & Midwest Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Matt Willis commented, "It was truly an honor to represent David Taylor in the sale of his dealership. David built a strong operation and a respected brand in the St. Louis market, and helping guide this milestone transition was incredibly rewarding. I was equally pleased to connect with John Bommarito and bring the perfect buyer to the table. John's reputation, vision, and commitment to excellence made this a great fit from the start, and I have no doubt the dealership is positioned for continued growth and success under his leadership. Congratulations to both David and John on a smooth and successful closing. I wish Bommarito Automotive Group continued success as this next chapter begins. I'm always grateful to be part of deals that align great people with great opportunities."

Bommarito Automotive Group was founded in 1971 by Frank Bommarito. It is a family-owned and operated dealership group headquartered in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The company began as a single Oldsmobile franchise in Ellisville, Missouri, and has grown into one of the largest and most diversified dealer groups in the state.

Bommarito Automotive Group is led by President John Bommarito, son of founder Frank Bommarito. John began working at the dealership at age 12 and joined the service department at 15, gaining hands-on experience in dealership operations. He graduated with honors from Eckerd College and assumed leadership of the family business in 1998.

Under John's leadership, Bommarito Automotive Group has expanded through strategic acquisitions and dealership revitalization. The company represents a broad portfolio of domestic, import, and luxury brands, including Audi, Cadillac, Ford, Honda, and Toyota. Bommarito Automotive Group is ranked #86 on the 2025 Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups, based on 2024 new-vehicle retail sales units.

Bommarito Automotive Group also maintains motorsports partnerships, including NASCAR involvement through Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and serving as title sponsor of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar Series race.

David Taylor Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be renamed Bommarito Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and will remain at its current location.

