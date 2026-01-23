Performance Brokerage Services to Sponsor and Speak at the 2026 American Truck Dealers (ATD) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces its Commercial Truck Division will be sponsoring and speaking at the 2026 ATD Show, held February 3–5 in Las Vegas, Nevada

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce its Commercial Truck Division will be sponsoring and speaking at the 2026 ATD Show, held February 3–5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America.

Hosted by ATD, the annual show brings together commercial truck dealership owners, executives, and industry leaders for three days of education, networking, and forward-looking discussion focused on the future of the commercial truck industry.

Throughout the event, Performance Brokerage Services' Commercial Truck Division will be available to meet with attendees, with a private meeting room reserved for the duration of the show. Dealers are invited to schedule one-on-one meetings in advance or onsite with Dan Argiro and Pat Albero, Senior Partners of the Commercial Truck Division for Performance Brokerage Services, to discuss market conditions, dealership valuations, and long-term exit planning.

In addition to participating in the show, Dan Argiro will present an educational speaking session designed to help dealership owners better understand the value of their businesses and plan for a successful transition.

Session Title: Planning the Future of Your Truck Dealership: Sale, Succession, or Staying the Course

Date & Time: Thursday, February 5, 2026 | 2:30 PM

Location: Palmer 1, Wynn Las Vegas

This session will help dealers navigate critical questions around succession, retirement, and long-term planning. Whether considering selling to a competitor, passing the business to family, or continuing involvement, attendees will learn how to maximize the value of their businesses, prepare future leadership, and plan for the next chapter with confidence.

Dealers attending the 2026 ATD Show who are considering buying or selling a dealership, or who would like a clearer understanding of today's market, are encouraged to connect with the Performance Brokerage Services team during the event.

About Performance Brokerage Services



Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various equipment manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

