Performance Brokerage Services to Attend and Speak at the 2026 Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Summit in Dallas, Texas

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce its Equipment & Commercial Truck Division will be attending and speaking at the AED Summit, held January 19–21 in Dallas, Texas.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America.

Performance Brokerage Services - 2026 AED Summit

Throughout the conference, Performance Brokerage Services' Equipment & Commercial Truck Division will be available to meet with attendees to discuss buy-sell advisory services, current market conditions, dealership valuations, succession planning, M&A strategy, and long-term growth goals. With decades of experience advising dealers in transactions across North America, Performance Brokerage Services provides confidential, experience-driven guidance tailored to each client's unique goals.

In addition to attending the conference, Pat Albero and Dan Argiro, Senior Partners of the Equipment & Commercial Truck Division for Performance Brokerage Services, will present an educational session designed to help dealership owners better understand the value of their businesses and plan for a successful transition.

Session Title: Strategic Insights for Dealership Owners: M&A, Organic Growth, or Succession

Date & Time: January 20, 2026 | 3:45 PM

Location: West Wing – Cortez C, Hilton Anatole Dallas

This session will explore critical decisions facing dealership owners today, including how to position businesses for long-term success, strengthen enterprise value, and navigate succession or exit planning with confidence. Panelists will share practical insights on evaluating M&A, organic growth, and succession strategies, understanding dealership growth phases, and aligning today's decisions with long-term goals.

Dealers attending the AED Summit who are considering buying or selling a dealership, or who would like a clearer understanding of today's market, are encouraged to connect with the Performance Brokerage Services team during the event. Private, no-obligation conversations are offered to discuss acquisition criteria, succession planning, market trends, and valuations.

About Performance Brokerage Services



Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various equipment manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerag eservices.com.

