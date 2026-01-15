Performance Brokerage Services to Attend and Speak at the 2026 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces its Powersports Division will be attending and speaking at the 2026 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, held January 18–20 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce its Powersports Division will be attending and speaking at the 2026 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, held January 18–20 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America.

Hosted by Powersports Business, the Accelerate Conference brings together dealership owners, operators, and industry leaders for three days of education, insight, and strategic discussion focused on the future of the powersports industry.

Throughout the conference, Performance Brokerage Services' Powersports Division will be available to meet with attendees to discuss buy-sell advisory services, current market conditions, dealership valuations, and long-term exit planning. With decades of experience advising powersports dealers in transactions across North America, Performance Brokerage Services provides confidential, experience-driven guidance tailored to each client's unique goals.

In addition to participating in the conference, Courtney Bernhard, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services, will present an educational speaking session designed to help powersports dealers better understand the value of their businesses and plan for a successful transition.

Session Title: Maximize the Value of Your Business and Build Your Exit Roadmap

Date & Time: January 19, 2026 | 1:30 PM

Location: Horizons Ballroom, Wyndham Lake Buena Vista

This session will explore the key factors that influence dealership value, common challenges dealers face when preparing for a sale, and practical steps owners can take, whether they are years away from a transaction or actively planning an exit.

Dealers attending the Accelerate Conference who are considering buying or selling a powersports dealership, or who would like a clearer understanding of today's market, are encouraged to connect with the Performance Brokerage Services team during the event. Private, no-obligation conversations are offered to discuss acquisition criteria, succession planning, market trends, and valuations.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

