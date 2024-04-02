Elevating the well-being product portfolio to the rehabilitation, sports medicine, chiropractic, and consumer markets.

WARRENVILLE, Ill., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Health, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership of SISSEL® products, further enhancing its comprehensive range of wellness offerings. This partnership will bring the natural and effective well-being product portfolio of SISSEL® to Performance Health's vast clinician and consumer network.

This partnership combines the strengths of both organizations to deliver top-tier solutions to healthcare professionals, practitioners, and individuals seeking high-quality health and wellness products. SISSEL® innovative range of healthy living products complement Performance Health's mission to provide exceptional tools that promote well-being and enhance patient outcomes.

Performance Health and SISSEL® Form Strategic Partnership in US and Canada Post this

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SISSEL®. This collaboration aligns with our purpose to help people feel good, perform better, and live their best lives. SISSEL® reputation for excellence and innovation perfectly complements Performance Health's goal to be the globally trusted partner, committed to providing innovative performance and wellness solutions," said Greg Nulty, Chief Executive Officer at Performance Health.

One key product is the SPINEFITTER by SISSEL®, an innovative, modular system designed to ease muscular tension, strengthen deep muscles, and mobilize joints. The 28 double-row ball structure can stimulate and massage tense muscles in the back, shoulder, and neck area. By using the SPINEFITTER, patients can also increase spine and shoulder mobility, treat fascial adhesions, and improve their proprioception. With its strategic add-ons, patients can also seek to specifically treat trigger points and carry out hot and cold therapy.

Customers will be able to access SISSEL's® products through Performance Health's extensive distribution channels and partners, ensuring a seamless and efficient supply chain. As Performance Health continues to expand its portfolio, this exclusive distributorship represents a significant milestone in the company's commitment to providing unparalleled rehabilitation, performance, and wellness products and services.

About Performance Health

Headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois, with significant operations in Akron, Ohio, Performance Health is a leader in consumer healthcare and the largest global manufacturer and distributor of products to the rehabilitation, physical therapy, and sports medicine markets. The company's products are sold to leading healthcare facilities and practitioners such as physical therapists, athletic trainers, and chiropractors, and direct to consumers across all key brick-and-mortar and online retail channels. Its market-leading brands include THERABAND, Cramer, Sammons Preston, Medco and Rolyan. More information is available at www.performancehealth.com .

About SISSEL®

SISSEL® views health holistically. Selected products from the areas of healthy sleeping, sitting, moving, and be found in the product range. In line with SISSEL® The Natural Way, the company has stood for a high-quality and diverse range of innovative health and wellness products for almost 35 years, which naturally support human health and well-being. For more health and quality of life.

Contact

Rachel Keoppel

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Health