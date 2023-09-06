Performance Health Announces Acquisition of Sissel France

News provided by

Performance Health

06 Sep, 2023, 20:10 ET

A Leading Care Equipment and Well-Being Product Distributor in France 

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Health is excited to announce the acquisition of Sissel France, a premier distributor of consumer and professional products in France. With a legacy spanning over 30 years in the medical and paramedical product market, Sissel France's distinct brands and products align with Performance Health's mission to help people feel good, perform better, and live their best lives. 

"The acquisition of Sissel marks a strategic expansion of our product offerings in France and signifies the growth of our family of brands. It cements our presence in the industry, broadening our customer base and market reach," said Greg Nulty, Chief Executive Officer. "Combining the strengths of Performance Health and Sissel France, unlocks growth opportunities, building upon the solid foundation of Performance Health's existing business in France." 

Through this acquisition Performance Health will be able to leverage local warehousing capabilities, enhancing its ability to serve customers more effectively.

"At Sissel France our product range is diverse and curated to cater to various well-being needs, enhancing different aspects of life. Our product categories include Sit Well, Sleep Well, Move Well, Well-Being, and Care & Fitness. We are the leader in the distribution of medical products to physiotherapists in the French market. We are excited to join with Performance Health to help consumers live their best lives," said Cédric Meunier, Directeur, Sissel France

During the transition, both companies remain dedicated to business as usual with a commitment to providing top-tier products and services that enrich the lives of customers. Performance Health is incredibly grateful for the continued support of its customers, partners, and stakeholders, and looks forward to an exciting new chapter that will positively impact well-being worldwide. 

About Performance Health
Headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois, Performance Health is a leader in consumer healthcare and the largest global manufacturer and distributor of products to the rehabilitation, physical therapy, and sports medicine markets. The company's products are sold to leading healthcare facilities and practitioners. More information is available at www.performancehealth.com.

About Sissel France 
Created in 1991, Sissel France is the leader in the distribution of physiotherapy equipment in France. They distribute products to medical shops and are the leader in the Pilates field, being the exclusive dealer of Balanced Body.

Contact
Rachel Keoppel
[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Health

