PERFORMANCE TEAM - A MAERSK COMPANY & PROLOGIS LAUNCH NEW EV TRUCK CHARGING DEPOT, POWERED BY NATION'S LARGEST EV TRUCK MICROGRID

The 9 MW depot can charge 96 heavy-duty trucks simultaneously; project built in just five months through creative, collaborative partnership.

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step toward building out California's infrastructure for clean transportation, Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) and Performance Team – A Maersk Company, announced today the launch of Southern California's largest heavy-duty electric vehicle (EV) charging depot, located near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and powered by the nation's largest EV truck microgrid.

Located directly off the Harbor (110) Freeway in Los Angeles on Denker Avenue, and within five miles of Interstate 405 and California State Route 91 (SR91), the Denker charging depot will have the ability to charge up to 96 EV trucks simultaneously. Prologis and Performance Team constructed the facility in just five months. Performance Team will be using its fleet of Volvo VNR Electric trucks which have a range of 240 miles and can charge up to 80% in 90 minutes.

"It is our ambition to drive the industry shift toward decarbonized supply chains," said Charles van der Steene, Regional President for Maersk North America. "Expanding the charging infrastructure for commercial electric vehicles is a key part of that. This facility strengthens our ability to offer customers a decarbonized alternative to conventional trucking and brings us closer to our goal of reaching net zero by 2040."

"We're delighted to collaborate with Maersk on this important and innovative new commercial truck charging facility," said Henrik Holland, global head of Prologis Mobility. "To bring the depot online quickly, we delivered an innovative on-demand charging solution as an interim power connection measure. The transition to zero emissions is a priority for both companies, and we're proud to be on this journey together."

Innovation overcame energy supply hurdles

Against the backdrop of California's requirements to end the sale of diesel trucks and move to electric drayage trucks by 2035 and electric heavy-duty trucks by 2045, companies are investing in charging infrastructure to support operations. This project is a key connector in the infrastructure needed to meet the state's goals.

While utilities work to upgrade the electrical grid, companies like Prologis and Maersk are investing heavily in California to find innovative and creative solutions that get EV trucks on the road immediately. In developing the Denker charging depot, Prologis installed the charging infrastructure to help speed up the time the project could get online and trucks could get on the road, rather than waiting up to two years for the grid upgrade. Prologis developed an innovative charging solution, in conjunction with Mainspring Energy, to build a microgrid, which is any small network of electrical generators and loads that may be grid-connected but is capable of operating independently of the local grid. The Prologis Denker microgrid uses 2.75 MW of fuel-flexible, hydrogen-ready linear generators paired with 18 MWh of batteries to provide up to 9 MW of charging capacity.

Public/private partnerships made a difference

"The future of heavy-duty trucking is pollution-free, and companies in California are leading the way," said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. "This public-private partnership to create California's largest electric truck charging depot will reduce pollution and speed the adoption of electric trucks. In doing so, it helps to build energy independence for our transportation sector. This project is a big step forward and a win-win for our environment and economy."

With 20,000 trucks serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, it will take continued collaboration between government, regulators and private industry to build the infrastructure and equipment necessary to support the trucking industry's transition. Prologis and Performance Team officials said the project delivery was expedited thanks to a strong partnership with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, which enabled long-term design and planning, the City of Los Angeles, which permitted the project, and Southern California Gas Co., which powered the microgrid with natural gas.

The Denker charging depot is the third Southern California commercial truck EV charging project Prologis Mobility and Performance Team have opened together. Performance Team facilities in Santa Fe Springs and Commerce, equipped with Prologis Mobility charging infrastructure, provide 4 MW of charging capacity—enough to charge 38 electric trucks.

Prologis Mobility

Prologis Mobility offers a charging-as-a-service with no upfront costs to its customers and comprehensive solutions that include design and construction, energy procurement, hardware, operations monitoring, proprietary software solutions, and maintenance. Prologis Mobility is also developing public and private EV charging hubs for heavy-duty fleets, offering access to scaled charging located strategically within the company's real estate portfolio.

ABOUT PERFORMANCE TEAM – A MAERSK COMPANY

Performance Team is a Maersk company that operates over 140 electric vehicles across the United States. A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics organization working to connect and simplify its customers' supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the organization operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels and green fuels.

ABOUT PROLOGIS

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

