PROLOGIS' NEKRITZ AND MCKEOWN TO RETIRE; NEW CLO AND CHRO ANNOUNCED

Briones has been with Prologis for nearly 20 years, joining the company in 2004. Today, as managing director and deputy general counsel, she leads the corporate, energy, mobility, Essentials and Latin America legal teams and government affairs initiatives at the company. As chief legal officer and general counsel, Briones will be responsible for overseeing the strategy and execution of all legal aspects of the global business, including corporate, strategic capital and Essentials transactions, corporate governance, legal operations and innovation, government affairs, compliance and litigation.

Carey joined Prologis in 2022 and leads the company's U.S., LATAM and EU human resources business operations as well as the global Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) programs. As CHRO, she will be responsible for the company's HR strategy to support its growth. This includes managing workforce development and organizational design and overseeing all HR functions, including talent acquisition and development, employee relations, compensation, information systems and employee benefits.

"We are excited to welcome Deborah and Nathaalie to our senior management team," said Hamid R. Moghadam, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Prologis. "They are both experienced leaders and subject matter experts who will help the company continue to rapidly grow – both from a profit and talent perspective."

Celebrating the Legacy

Nekritz has had an enormous hand in helping to shape Prologis during his 30-year tenure, initially joining as the company's first lawyer and general counsel. Under his leadership, the Prologis legal department actively supports the company's growth as key business partners while protecting the global brand. Nekritz leads a diverse team, focused on legal, strategic capital, risk management and compliance, environmental and government/community affairs. He has been a critical partner in the company's M&A activities over his three decades of service as well as significantly contributing to the company's global expansion. As president of the Prologis Foundation, he has spearheaded Prologis' community involvement and corporate citizenship efforts.

"Ed has been an integral part of our company's growth over the years," said Moghadam. "He was one of the Prologis leaders who helped steer the organization through the global financial crisis, putting the company in a position to combine with AMB in 2011 in a transformational merger. Our management team, the board of directors and the company have benefitted from his thoughtful guidance and counsel on a wide variety of issues over the years."

Nekritz said: "It's been an honor to serve as the chief legal officer and general counsel for thirty years and be part of the team that has built the best real estate business on the planet. I have been privileged to work with people who bring innovation, integrity and passion to everything they do. I can't wait to see what the future holds for Prologis."

McKeown joined Prologis in 2018 to help modernize the company's HR function as well as with the goal of helping plan for and execute on a thoughtful and long-term succession plan. She also helped lead the company through the pandemic, prioritizing people and culture during a tumultuous time.

"We are grateful for Colleen's leadership and partnership as we have made significant changes to our senior management team in recent years," said Moghadam. "She has been highly focused on our culture and talent acquisition, helping the company attract and retain the best people in the industry. She also was instrumental in guiding the company and supporting our employees during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Prologis stands out in the industry as a company that thinks outside of the box," said McKeown. "After a long career in tech, it's been exciting to contribute to Prologis' growth and culture.

Nekritz, McKeown, Briones and Carey will work together during this transition period to support a smooth transition for customers, shareholders, employees and other key stakeholders.

