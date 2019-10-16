Performance Trust Announces Continued Expansion of Investment Banking Group, Addition of Michael Barry and Lorenzo Zefferino for Northeast Coverage

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Barry and Lorenzo Zefferino to deepen its Investment Banking coverage of depository institutions in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Following a strategic merger with Banks Street Partners in June, Performance Trust continues to meaningfully expand its Investment Banking team. "Investment Banking is vitally important to the financial institutions we serve and with these additional hires, we have enhanced our ability to provide clients with holistic advisory services related to the balance sheet, capital, regulatory risk positioning and strategic planning," said Daryle DiLascia, Head of Investment Banking at Performance Trust.

Michael Barry joins Performance Trust as Managing Director and Head of Northeast Region in the Investment Banking group, bringing over 30 years of experience to the team. Most recently, he served as Managing Director in the Financial Services Investment Banking group at Piper Jaffray. Before Piper, Barry was Head of the M&A practice for the Financial Institutions Group at Stifel and Head of Depository M&A at Sterne Agee. Prior to that, Barry spent more than 13 years at Merrill Lynch where he was head of the US Depository Group. He has also held senior M&A positions in the Financial Institutions Groups of both Banc of America Securities and Lehman Brothers.

Lorenzo Zefferino joins Performance Trust as a Director in the Investment Banking group having spent over a decade advising depository clients. Zefferino also joins Performance Trust from Piper Jaffray, where he was a Director in the Financial Services Investment Banking group focused on depository coverage in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Zefferino previously held senior positions in the Financial Institutions Groups at Stifel and Sterne Agee, and was previously a Senior Associate at Macquarie Group and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

"It's an exciting time to be at Performance Trust and with our recent hires in the Investment Banking group, we will continue to provide our clients with new insights, refined tools, and actionable advice which enables them to remain the heartbeat of their community," said Rich Berg, Performance Trust CEO and Founder.

