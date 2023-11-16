Performance Trust Announces Intent to Acquire Monroe Financial Partners to Bolster its Position as Largest Independent Investment Banking Firm Serving Depository Institutions

News provided by

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC

16 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Trust has announced the intent to acquire Monroe Financial Partners, a national market-making platform supporting community banks, depository investors, and other financial services companies. The acquisition will deepen Performance Trust's industry-leading capital advisory and execution capabilities in this market, a key component to its holistic approach to serving clients.  

Founded in 1968, Monroe Financial Partners has grown to be a leading market maker in over 350 community bank stocks, as well as eligible private bank stocks and preferred securities. As one of the only independent community bank specialists with national breadth, they have created and fortified a platform that connects buyers and sellers successfully.  

"Given the challenging operating environment for banks, we expect there will be opportunity for growth and market share gains for those who are prepared," said Daryle DiLascia, Head of Equities at Performance Trust. "This acquisition will enhance our ability to help our clients win and confidently act on a broader set of strategic options." 

The addition of Monroe Financial Partners comes as Performance Trust's second acquisition to reinvent investment banking through holistic advisory services and revolutionary analytical tools related to balance sheet strategies, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory risk-positioning, and strategic planning.

"We are excited for the equity trading team to join Performance Trust during a period of significant growth," said Dan Kanter, President, and co-owner of Monroe Financial Partners. "With a commitment to delivering differentiated solutions that drive value for community depository institutions, we also see opportunities for our affiliated businesses--QwickRate and Siena Capital Partners--to expand on their relationship with the PT family." 

Monroe Financial Partners will continue to operate under its name as a part of Performance Trust, with traders Michael Shea and Ford Dickinson remaining in their existing roles. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approval. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.  

For nearly 30 years, Performance Trust has partnered with financial institutions to improve their long-term performance through a unique and customized approach. Performance Trust is a leading partner for banks, credit unions, insurance companies, hedge funds, and asset managers that provides superior product expertise and exceptional execution. 

About Performance Trust Capital Partners: 

Performance Trust is committed to helping financial institutions improve their long-term performance and deliver shareholder value. We are focused on creating unimaginable futures together and offer a unique and customized approach in the financial services industry. For more information, go to www.performancetrust.com. Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC/NFA. 

CONTACT: Pamela Shanahan, (312) 521-1690, [email protected]

SOURCE Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC

