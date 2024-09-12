Performance Trust Expands ABS Capabilities by Bolstering Capital Markets Team

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC (PT) is pleased to announce the addition of Benjamin Blatt, Paul Limanni, and Gregg Davis to lead the new ABS Banking Team at the Chicago-based company.

The team brings decades of experience in the structured products sector, combining a unique blend of banking, business development, trading, distribution, and operational experience. This diverse skill set equips them to help enhance and expand PT's current ABS capabilities, providing the market with a blend of both originator and investor points of view.

"After adding ABS trading in May, we're excited to quickly expand by adding Ben, Paul, and Gregg to the team," said Eric Brown, President of the Institutional Group at Performance Trust. "By adding to our ability to work with issuers and investors, we are continuing to invest in a model focused on helping our clients achieve their desired results."

Over the past decade, the Institutional Group has remarkably expanded its credit presence, maintaining a steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality opportunities for clients. We have invested in areas that offer product and execution across all fixed-income asset classes. Our extensive experience and robust partnerships continue to thrive and evolve.

"I am excited to embark on a new challenge with Paul and Gregg to continue to build out ABS and other investment banking offerings at PT," said Blatt, "The entrepreneurial culture with a drive for success combined with genuine care for the well-being of their clients, creates a unique, integrity driven environment to thrive. Paul, Gregg, and I are ecstatic to join the team."

"Having spent my whole career as both an investor and issuer, I'm excited to leverage these experiences to deliver commercially relevant perspectives and offerings to our clients," said Limanni. "Our knowledge, combined with the scale of PT will help our clients on both sides of our market."

For over 30 years, Performance Trust has partnered with financial institutions to improve their long-term performance through a unique and customized approach. Performance Trust is a leading partner for banks, credit unions, insurance companies, hedge funds, and asset managers, providing superior product expertise and exceptional execution.

About Performance Trust Capital Partners:

Performance Trust is committed to helping financial institutions improve their long-term performance and deliver shareholder value. We are focused on creating unimaginable futures together and offer a unique and customized approach in the financial services industry. For more information, go to www.performancetrust.com. Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC/NFA.

