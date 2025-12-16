Performance Trust Strengthens Global Footprint with UK Expansion Led by Bates and Gray

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC (Performance Trust) is pleased to announce the launch of its new affiliate PTUK Limited (PTUK), marking the firm's planned expansion into the United Kingdom and further strengthening its global footprint. This strategic move builds on the significant growth since 2023 and underscores the firm's commitment to euro-denominated strategies. By combining Wall Street scale with the agility of an independent, employee-owned firm, Performance Trust will continue to deliver thoughtful execution, tailored solutions, and long-term value for its clients.

PTUK will be led by Managing Directors Dan Bates and James Gray, both seasoned leaders in securitized products. Bates brings over a decade of fixed income experience, having built Credit Suisse's European SP trading team into a top three house in European CLOs and later establishing Baird's Fixed Income division in Europe. Gray adds more than 15 years' expertise, having led European SP and CLO syndicate teams at Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan before helping launch Baird's European Fixed Income division. Together, they will spearhead the build-out of PTUK's securitized products team in London.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Dan Bates and James Gray to lead PTUK at an exciting moment as we begin our international growth into the UK," said Eric P. Brown, President of the Performance Trust's Institutional Group. "Over the past two years, we've focused on building industry leading CLO and ABS desks. This expansion further displays our commitment to meeting clients' need globally."

For over 30 years, Performance Trust has partnered with financial institutions to improve their long-term performance through a unique, customized approach. The firm is a leading partner for banks, credit unions, insurance companies, hedge funds, and asset managers, providing superior product expertise and exceptional execution.

Daniel Bates and James Gray are seconded into Vittoria & Partners LLP for arranging activities in the UK. Vittoria & Partners LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 709710). PTUK Limited has also applied to become an appointed representative of Vittoria & Partners LLP. PTUK Limited is a company incorporated in England and Wales (Company No. 16493204), with its registered office at Suite 1, 7th Floor, 50 Broadway, London SW1H 0DB. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a promotion of any investment products. It is intended only for institutional and professional counterparties.

