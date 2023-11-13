Performance Trust Welcomes Industry Veteran Jenn Docherty as General Counsel; Krissy Love Promoted to Chief Compliance Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Jenn Docherty as General Counsel and the promotion of Krissy Love to Chief Compliance Officer. The addition of Docherty and the promotion of Love positions the Legal and Compliance teams to support the fast-growing business and enhances our ability to serve our clients holistically.

Docherty joins Performance Trust with over 25 years of experience, most recently as Managing Director & Associate General Counsel in the Financial Services Group at Piper Sandler & Co. She is a trusted leader who provides strategic advice to bankers, regulators, and clients, frequently speaking at industry events about banking and gender diversity. Docherty is a director and chair of the Audit and Finance Committee of Sunrise Banks. Additionally, she is the co-founder and CEO of Bank on Women, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community bank industry on the importance of adding qualified women to the Board and C-suites of community banks.

"I am thrilled to join Performance Trust, where I can further my commitment to strengthening the community banking industry," said Docherty. "PT's dedication to clients, coupled with its superb analytical capabilities, are critical to supporting banks, especially in this challenging environment and I look forward to contributing to these efforts."

Love's promotion comes after 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, seven of those at Performance Trust. She most recently served as Interim Chief of Compliance and Head of Trade Operations. Her prior experience as Head of Trading at HighTower Advisors uniquely positions her in her new role.

"It's not often you get the opportunity to hire an individual that makes your organization universally better overnight," said Chirag Shah, CEO of Performance Trust. "Jenn does just that and reinforces Performance Trust's commitment to excellence and leadership in everything we do. The combination of Jenn and Krissy will create a strong Legal and Compliance team that allows us to achieve robust growth."

For nearly 30 years, Performance Trust has partnered with financial institutions to improve their long-term performance through a unique and customized approach. Performance Trust is a leading partner for banks, credit unions, insurance companies, hedge funds, and asset managers, providing superior product expertise and exceptional execution.

About Performance Trust Capital Partners:

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC is committed to helping financial institutions improve their long-term performance and deliver shareholder value. Identifying your path to independence requires better tools and clear insights, which lead to great decisions. For more information, go to www.performancetrust.com. Performance Trust Capital Partners, Member FINRA/SIPC

CONTACT: Pamela Shanahan, 312-521-1690, [email protected]

