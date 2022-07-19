PeriGen Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Perinatal Software Solutions for Fetal Monitoring and Clinical Decision Support

PeriGen's perinatal information systems provide the most accurate and holistic approach for monitoring infant and maternal health, enhancing clinical efficiency, allowing timely intervention, and promoting standardized care.

SAN ANTONIO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the maternal and infant care solutions industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes PeriGen with the 2022 North America Product Leadership Award. The company provides innovative perinatal software solutions for fetal monitoring and clinical decision support. PeriGen focuses on improving standardized care during childbirth through an objective assessment process and enhanced situational awareness with concise long-term critical information displays. The company's product roadmap, including planning, development, and implementation strategies, incorporates client feedback, ensuring its offerings align with customers' dynamic needs. Backed by PeriGen's 27-year industry-leading expertise, the solution suite takes maternal and infant care one step further than any competing solution. The company's continuing innovation and sustained leadership remain impressive.

PeriGen's PeriWatch Vigilance® leverages the powerful synergy between experienced obstetricians and information technology (IT) visionaries. The platform provides consistent analysis and an efficient display of complex data to improve perinatal safety across the healthcare system. The award-winning platform integrates advanced analytics and monitoring capabilities with existing electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) systems. The automated obstetric early warning solution works alongside electronic medical records (EMRs) using ADT/HL7 interfacing to avoid costly software replacement and double documentation. The platform can track a single patient or hundreds of patients across multiple sites, sorting and color-coding them according to specific parameters and notifying clinicians based on the abnormality degree and duration.

According to Pavel Zhebrouski, a Best Practices Research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, "PeriGen's Vigilance solution enhances clinical efficiency, allows for timely intervention, and promotes standardized care. It applies artificial intelligence (AI) to patient safety initiatives."

PeriGen's PeriWatch Vigilance leverages AI and other analytical techniques and continuously analyzes maternal vital signs, fetal heart rate, contractions, and labor progression. The platform helps clinicians standardize and automate checklists with the real-time analysis of dynamic patient data. Therefore, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation.

"PeriGen understands market needs and delivers a solid solution designed and embedded with high-quality and reliable performance, including best practice implementation. Its robust perinatal software provides unrivaled fetal monitoring and clinical decision support," said Daniel Ruppar, a consulting director at Frost & Sullivan.

PeriGen's PeriWatch Command Center™ for enterprise telehealth allows the remote use of medical personnel to maximize staff efficiency and maternal patient safety beyond the bedside. The solution supports continuous remote telemonitoring at perinatal care stages to enable nurses to monitor mothers and babies across multiple facilities from a central monitoring location. The solution identifies and prioritizes patients with worsening conditions and ensures the best patient outcomes. As a result, the PeriWatch Command Center bridges the gap in care for large health systems, community hospitals, and rural hospitals. With its strong overall performance, PeriGen earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Product Leadership Award in the maternal and infant care solutions industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About PeriGen

PeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email [email protected].

