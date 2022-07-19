PeriGen Earns 2022 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Product Leadership Award for Maternal and Infant Care Solutions

Award recognizes the company that offers a product or solution with attributes that deliver the best quality, reliability, and performance in the industry.

CARY, N.C., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeriGen Inc., the market leader in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to improve safety in childbirth, has been presented with the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Product Leadership Award in the North America maternal and infant care solutions industry. Frost & Sullivan's independent market research analysts cited PeriGen's customer-oriented approach as adding real value to patients' wellbeing and contributing to their continuous health monitoring.

According to Frost & Sullivan, product leaders must understand the market's needs and deliver a solid solution designed and embedded with high-quality and reliable performance. The firm found that PeriGen embodies this concept and exemplifies it with best practice implementation. The firm also noted that PeriGen "differentiates itself from the competing solutions through its proven (FDA-cleared) accuracy and offering the most holistic solution available in the market: monitoring both baby and mother health."

"PeriGen is well-positioned in the market, with an industry-leading product that provides tremendous value in high-demand sectors," said Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst Pavel Zhebrouski. "PeriGen strives to increase its market presence by bringing value to customers through robust, reliable, innovative solutions and speeding up research and development efforts."

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company––including product portfolio attributes and business impact.

"PeriGen remains dedicated to applying advanced technology to buck the status quo in maternal and fetal monitoring and support bedside nurses and their patients regardless of geography, race, or socioeconomic status," said Matthew Sappern, CEO of PeriGen. "Developing and bringing this technology to market––and supporting our provider partners along the way––requires a relentless focus on the customer's perspective. We're proud of this recognition of the processes that allow us to deliver robust, reliable, and innovative solutions to help protect the lives of mothers and their babies."

In 2018, Frost & Sullivan recognized PeriGen for its commitment to innovations with its perinatal information systems.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company™. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a Service™ provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http://www.frost.com.

About PeriGen

PeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email [email protected].

Media Contacts:

Amendola Communications for PeriGen Inc.

Grant Evans

[email protected]

(215) 582-8146

Frost & Sullivan

Bianca Torres

[email protected]

(210) 247-8860

SOURCE PeriGen