PeriGen Launches Automated Quality Reports for L&D Service Line

Adding to its Traditional Strength in Patient Care, PeriGen Aims to Help Overburdened Staff Comply With Time-Intensive Reporting Requirements

CARY, N.C., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeriGen Inc, the global leader in AI-powered perinatal care solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Vigilance Quality Reports, a powerful reporting package that includes comprehensive, objective, and actionable data to help healthcare providers comply with quality reporting requirements and pinpoint areas for improvement in maternal-fetal care. This new product line adds impactful administrative utilities to the company's existing patient-centered platform. Quality and regulatory reporting requires valuable clinical cycles which are at historical premiums given the global nursing shortage.

The new Vigilance Quality Reports provide perinatal leaders with a comprehensive view of their unit's performance across key quality metrics such as hypertension recognition and response, perinatal core measure 06 (PC-06) unintended harm in the newborn, and persistence of concerning FHR conditions over time. The reports are designed to help perinatal leaders identify areas of strength and improvement, track progress over time, and make data-driven decisions to enhance patient safety and outcomes.

"Perinatal care is complex, and healthcare providers need timely and accurate data to make informed decisions and deliver the best care possible to their patients," said Dr. Kimberlee McKay, Chief Medical Officer at PeriGen. "The new Vigilance Quality Reports are a game-changer providing perinatal leaders with insights they need to drive quality improvement efforts meant to enhance patient safety, and optimize outcomes."

The Vigilance Quality Reports are powered by PeriWatch Vigilance®, a maternal-fetal early warning system that provides continuous monitoring and notifications for early detection of potential obstetric emergencies. The platform uses advanced algorithms and machine learning to analyze patient data and identify patterns and concerning features that may signal deterioration. This allows healthcare providers to intervene early and avoid potential complications.

Included in the new release is the Hypertension Recognition and Response Report. The new audit report provides perinatal leaders with a single view of their unit's performance recognizing and responding to hypertension, a leading cause of maternal morbidity and mortality. It provides a clear picture of the unit's compliance with key blood pressure management protocols, such as frequency of blood pressure measurement and the identification of poor response times.

"Effective management of hypertension is critical to ensuring safe and healthy pregnancies, yet it remains a significant challenge for healthcare providers," added Dr. McKay.

The launch of Vigilance Quality Reports underscores PeriGen's commitment to delivering innovative and effective perinatal care solutions to help clinicians enhance patient safety. Vigilance Quality Reports are available to purchase for all PeriWatch Vigilance customers and can be customized to meet the specific needs of the individual units or healthcare organizations.

For more information about PeriWatch Vigilance and the new Vigilance Quality Reports, please visit www.PeriGen.com or contact [email protected].

About PeriGen

PeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email [email protected].

Media Contacts:

Amendola Communications for PeriGen Inc.

Grant Evans

[email protected]

215-582-8146

SOURCE PeriGen