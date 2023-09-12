PeriGen Recognized as Top Contender in Women's Health - A Quarterfinalist in the Digital Health Awards

PeriGen advances in the Best In Class Women's Health Category in Digital Health Hub Foundation's Digital Health Awards

CARY, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeriGen, the global leader in AI powered perinatal care solutions, has been selected as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious Digital Health Awards, presented by the Digital Health Hub Foundation. PeriGen was chosen as a quarterfinalist for the Best in Class Women's Health Category.

This recognition highlights the company's dedication to protecting mothers and babies during childbirth. The Digital Health Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in leveraging digital advancements to enhance healthcare services and patient outcomes. As a quarterfinalist, PeriGen stands out for its commitment to applying advanced AI technology to childbirth to support healthcare professionals while adding an additional layer of safety for moms, babies, and birthing families.

"We are deeply honored to be named a quarterfinalist in the Women's Health category of the Digital Health Awards. This recognition reflects not only our dedication to improving maternal fetal health, but the actual positive outcomes our clients have achieved taking advantage of digital solutions," stated Matthew Sappern, CEO at PeriGen. Out of a substantial pool of over 1,500 submissions, only the most promising 16 quarterfinalists per category, per track have advanced to this stage.

"This year has been our most competitive yet as we've received a great surge in submissions, numbering in the thousands, pouring in from companies around the world," said Mark Goldstein, Chairman of Digital Health Hub Foundation. "We are so impressed by the pioneering work in digital health happening on a global scale. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists on their notable success."

Finalists will be announced September 22, 2023 and the winners will be announced at the Grand Finale taking place at HLTH on the Moon Stage on October 9, 2023.

PeriGen continues to lead the charge in transforming women's healthcare through driving innovation in perinatal solutions and enhancing the safety of mothers and babies. Their commitment to excellence is a testament to their vision for a healthier future for all women and their babies.

For more information about PeriGen and groundbreaking work in women's healthcare, please visit www.perigen.com.

About PeriGen

PeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email [email protected].

