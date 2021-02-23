PeriGen's Innovative Perinatal Technology Supports the U.S. Surgeon General's Call to Action to Improve Maternal Health

CARY, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its dedication to creating safer, happier outcomes for mothers and babies, PeriGen today affirms that its technology aligns with and supports the following strategic direction recommended by the United States Surgeon General in its recent call to action to improve maternal health.

"One strategy highlighted in this recent statement is innovation, i.e., the utilization of technology as an innovative approach to improve maternal health outcomes," said Matthew Sappern, PeriGen CEO. "Our PeriWatch Vigilance solution provides an opportunity for health systems and hospitals to meet the U.S. Surgeon General's call to action. The statement also suggested that technological innovation, such as mobile or computer-based applications, may improve management of maternal health during pregnancy. We applaud and support the Surgeon General's call to action."

The United States continues to struggle with unacceptable maternal morbidity and mortality rates. Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019(CDC) indicates that as many as two-thirds of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. Contributing factors include variation in clinical practice patterns and data limitations that inhibit surveillance and research (DHHS, 2020). In fact, variation in clinical practice patterns is considered a key challenge.

To address these issues, the U.S. Surgeon General released an important action plan in December 2020 to reduce maternal deaths and disparities. The announcement includes poignant statements that "maternal morbidity and mortality is a crisis and has been for far too long," and, "the health of the nation depends on the health of our mothers."

The plan also includes an ambitious goal for the United States to be one of the safest countries in the world to give birth. Achievement of this vision is inclusive of all women, regardless of race, ethnicity, social and economic status.

"PeriGen is already at the forefront of answering this call to action," states Sappern. "Our innovative, automated early warning system, PeriWatch Vigilance, is designed to monitor both mom and baby and notify the patient care team of a developing worsening condition. We are ready to provide advanced technology to support the call to action and promote safe clinical practice at the beside."

ABOUT PERIGEN, INC.

PeriGen offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email [email protected].

