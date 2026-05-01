Perigold Partners with NBC's George to the Rescue and Designer Corey Damen Jenkins to Transform Boys & Girls Club

BOSTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigold, the leading destination for luxury home, today announced a partnership with NBC's Emmy Award–winning George to the Rescue and AD100 Designer and MasterClass Instructor, Corey Damen Jenkins, to reimagine the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club space in New York City.

As the exclusive furniture and décor provider, Perigold will bring elevated, design-forward furnishings to the philanthropic redesign, blending beauty and function to create an inspiring environment for local youth.

Photography by Andrew Frasz

"This transformation is about grounding kids in community while giving them the space to grow," said Corey Damen Jenkins. "We designed this room to be joyful, vibrant and full of possibility. Perigold was a key partner in making that happen, with a generous attitude and a wide range of beautiful, durable pieces that brought the vision to life."

The project will culminate in a special on-air moment, airing Saturday, May 2, alongside a $1 million charitable donation from Ciara and Russell Wilson's Why Not You Foundation, supporting the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club.

"This was George to the Rescue's third Boys & Girls Club project. We're honored to spotlight and support the organization's life-changing mission," said George Oliphant, host of George to the Rescue. "This fun, vibrant and purposeful team effort will touch countless lives for many years to come."

Expertly curated by Corey Damen Jenkins, Perigold will contribute a selection of furniture, lighting and décor, sourced from its network of premium suppliers, bringing his signature vision to life.

"Design is at its best when it tells a story and serves a purpose," said Nancy Soriano, head of editorial and partnerships at Perigold. "Through this collaboration, we're honored to help create an environment that nurtures imagination, connection, and a true sense of belonging."

The collaboration will be integrated throughout the episode, with Perigold featured in-show and in dedicated behind-the-scenes content. The brand will also launch a "Shop the Look" capsule inspired by the space, extending the design story to customers nationwide.

Content will roll out across Perigold's channels following the broadcast, including digital, social, and retail activations.

About Perigold

Perigold is the destination for luxury home. Established in 2017, Perigold offers an unmatched selection of the world's best design brands, with unique pieces for every style and space. The brand offers the highest quality pieces for home, backed by a quality guarantee and expert concierge support. They also offer free white-glove delivery and 30-day returns on most items. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Perigold is part of the Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) brand portfolio. For more information on Perigold, please visit www.perigold.com and follow @perigold on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

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