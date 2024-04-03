PERIGON WEALTH MANAGEMENT CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER RAFIA HASAN FEATURED SPEAKER AT WEALTH MANAGEMENT CONFERENCES

Hasan to Deliver Keynote, Panel Discussions for CityWire, Institutional Investor, Markets Group and ALTSCHI Forum events

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $6.9 billion as of Jan. 31, 2024,1 in client assets, today announced its Chief Investment Officer Rafia Hasan CFA, CFP® will share her market insights and expertise at several upcoming wealth management events.

Hasan joined Perigon in July to enhance Perigon's investment strategy, bolster its investment team and support the firm's growth by providing resources so its advisors can deliver best-in-class investment advisory services to their clients.

Her appearances include presenting:

"Constructing Model Portfolios: Piecing Together the Puzzle for Financial Success" a CIO panel at Institutional Investor's RIA Central Investment Forum, April 16 and 17 in Chicago





"Women in Leadership" panel at CityWire's CIO Summit, April 25 and 26 in Charleston





A keynote and leadership roundtable on "Decision-Making in Disruptive Times" at Market Group's Private Wealth US Retreat, May 13 and 14 in Carlsbad, California





A keynote panel on "The Democratization of ALTS – Creating the Optimal Multi-Asset Portfolio" at ALTSCHI Forum, July 22 and 23 in Chicago

Hasan was previously the Chief investment officer at Wipfli Financial Advisors, and RIA firm with $5.5 billion in client assets. She has also worked at Dimensional Fund Advisors, where she advised RIA firms on portfolio construction and helped develop asset allocations. Hasan's experience also includes investment roles with Citibank in their Emerging Markets Corporate Bank and at Credit Suisse in their Alternative Investments Division.

Perigon is a fast-growing advisor-led firm that has added teams and offices across six major markets since December 2021, including its latest acquisitions of Prudeo Partners in Pennsylvania, Lumin Financial in Michigan and Blue Water Capital Management in New York . The firm also recently announced it received a minority investment from Constellation Wealth Capital to enhance its strategic expansion. Perigon was named one of RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers by Growth in Assets and included on the Forbes Top RIA list.2

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With approximately $6.9 billion in client assets as of Jan. 31, 2024, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com.

1 Perigon provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally; Perigon will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. For more information, please visit www.perigonwealth.com or the Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and search with Perigon's CRD# 131037.

2 Learn more about RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers at https://www.riachannel.com/2022-top-50-wealth-managers-by-growth-methodology/ and about Forbes" Top RIA ranking methodology at https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2022/10/25/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2022/?sh=4058511e17d9.

