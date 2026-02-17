Perimeter Announces Grant and Cancellation of Stock Options

TORONTO and DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company, announces its intention to enter into cancellation agreements with certain employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to which it will cancel and grant stock options to such employees and consultants.

The Company intends to enter into such cancellation agreements, pursuant to which it will cancel up to 2,175,619 previously issued stock options (the "Original Options"), exercisable at prices ranging from C$0.38 to C$2.85, granted to 27 employees and consultants of the Company. In replacement for such cancelled Original Options, the Company intends to grant up to 2,175,619 stock options (the "Replacement Options") to such employees and consultants entitling them to acquire up to 2,175,619 common shares at a price of C$0.30 per common share. The Replacement Options are expected to vest as follows: (i) 1,848,990 Replacement Options vest at 1/48 per month, beginning January 1, 2026; (ii) 234,125 Replacement Options vest at 1/36 per month, beginning January 1, 2026; and (iii) the remaining 92,504 Replacement Options vest 1/12 per month, beginning January 1, 2026. The Replacement Options will continue to have the same expiry date as the Original Options which they are replacing.

No directors or officers of the Company will enter into cancellation agreements, have Original Options cancelled or receive Replacement Options.

The cancellation of the Original Options and issuance of the Replacement Options is considered a re-pricing under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that was recently evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The Company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

