Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Worth 21.75 Billion USD by 2023

According to a new market research report "Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solutions (Sensors & Video Surveillance Systems), Services, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to grow from USD 10.73 Billion in 2018 to USD 21.75 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing installations of video surveillance for security systems and rising demand for remote access through the cloud and wireless technology in security systems.

Based on deployment type, the open area segment of the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Open area perimeter intrusion detection systems are equipped with volumetric sensors, such as microwave, active infrared, passive infrared, radar, and acoustic sensors. These sensors usually cover large areas and offer volumetric protection by detecting the motion of the intruder within the protected space.

Based on organization size, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment of the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the large enterprises segment during the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness is essential for SMEs as they have limited budgets. Hence, these enterprises face a greater resource crunch as compared to large enterprises, and require improved methods to secure boundaries or critical infrastructures. The implementation of perimeter intrusion detection systems is expected to result in increased revenues, desired business outcomes, and improved business efficiency for SMEs.

The North American region is expected to lead the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market in 2018.

The North American region is expected to lead the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market in 2018. The growth of the North America Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market can be attributed to the presence of various key players, such as Honeywell (US), Johnson Controls (US), Anixter (US), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (US), and FLIR Systems (US) in this region.

Key players operating in the perimeter intrusion detection systems are Honeywell (US), FLIR Systems (US), Johnson Controls (US), Anixter (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Schneider Electric (France), Senstar Corporation (Canada), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (US), Southwest Microwave (US), Advanced Perimeter Systems (UK), Fiber SenSys (US), CIAS Elettronica (Italy), UTC Climate, Controls & Security (US), Future Fibre Technologies (Australia), SORHEA (France), DeTekion Security Systems (US), Jacksons Fencing (UK), and Harper Chalice Group (UK).

